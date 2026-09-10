Philadelphia 76ers’ Jaylen Brown Reveals What He Wants His Legacy To Be

At one point or another, pretty much every professional athlete is asked what they want their legacy to be.

Many point to on-court, or on-field, accomplishments, but new Philadelphia 76ers star forward Jaylen Brown went in a different direction with his answer.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Jaylen Brown Hopes to Leave a Legacy of Inspiration

During an interview with actor Mahershala Ali for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Game Recognize Game” series, Brown explained why he hopes that his lasting legacy will be inspiring the next generation to be true to themselves.

“I want to break down that fear. I’m not here for entertainment. Like, god didn’t put me here to entertain some people,” Brown said. “He gave me abilities to run, jump, speak, articulate myself, not for other people who don’t value me just to be entertained. I think my legacy will be, hopefully, is inspiring the next generation to be fearless.”

Brown is a thoughtful guy, so it’s not surprising that his answer regarding legacy was a bit deeper than usual. When it comes to his on-court legacy, Brown could potentially be on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory, and he’ll have an opportunity to further bolster his case with the 76ers.

Jaylen Brown Looking Forward to “Rebirth’ in Philadelphia

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career as a member of the Boston Celtics and all of the highs and lows that came with it, Brown is excited about the opportunity for what he referred to as a “rebirth” in Philadelphia.

“Now I gotta find new things in Philadelphia, which is just rebirth,” Brown said. “It’s just another form of transformation.”

Brown has already been active in the community in Philadelphia, despite the fact that he hasn’t yet played a game for the Sixers. Brown held his introductory press conference with the team at a local neighborhood rec center in Southwest Philly, as opposed to at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, in order to better connect with the community. Dozens of neighborhood kids were in attendance at the press conference.

For Brown, the concept of legacy is clearly bigger than basketball, and he’s striving to walk the walk, not just talk the talk.