Philadelphia 76ers Receive Great Grade for Shocking Jaylen Brown Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the basketball world by acquiring star forward Jaylen Brown in a trade with the rival Boston Celtics.

The Sixers gave up Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, 2031) and two second-round picks (2028, 2030) to get the deal done. In Brown, the Sixers acquire a 29-year old five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP, who will be extremely motivated to show the Celtics, and everyone else, just how good he is.

Philadelphia 76ers Receive ‘A’ Grade for Jaylen Brown Trade

Considering what they had to give up, this trade looks like a great one for the Sixers, on paper. Obviously we’ll have to wait and see how things play out on the court, but early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

Bleacher Report gave the Sixers an ‘A’ grade for the acquisition of Brown, who is basically a younger version of Paul George. Last season, Brown was the fourth-leading scorer in the NBA with a per game average of 28.7

From Bleacher Report:

The writing has been on the wall for a Jaylen Brown trade for weeks, but this news still managed to be surprising based on where he wound up. The Philadelphia 76ers have barely been mentioned as a possibility, but as soon as this came out, they made all the sense in the world. Brown is younger and more available than George. At this point in their careers, he’s probably a better defender, too. This is a big swing for a team that can compete for a conference finals berth if Joel Embiid is healthy in the playoffs. And having an innings eater like Brown should make it easier to be very gentle with Embiid’s regular-season minutes.

After a long stretch of disappointing seasons, this trade immediately provides fans in Philadelphia with a newfound reason for optimism. Brown projects to fit perfectly alongside the backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and V.G. Edgecombe and he will provide the Sixers with elite two-way wing play.

More to come.