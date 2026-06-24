Philadelphia 76ers Receive Solid Grade for First Round Selection of Labaron Philon Jr.

Technically, we should wait until a player suits up in games for his new team before grading draft picks, but that isn’t the way things work in this media landscape.

Fans want to know how the pick(s) made by their favorite team are viewed by experts and analysts, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers‘ first-round selection of University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr., the early reactions have been largely positive.

Philadelphia 76ers Get ‘B+’ Grade for Labaron Philon Jr. Pick

Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports graded every first round pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, and he gave the Sixers’ selection of Philon Jr. a very solid ‘B+’, citing Philon’s offensive versatility and defensive potential as positive aspects of his game.

“Philon replaces Jared McCain, who the previous GM, Darryl Morey, moved to OKC at the deadline. Philon gives Philadelphia a dynamic scorer who attacks with pace, has worked his way into a shot-maker, and showed more defensive chops as a freshman,” Finkelstein wrote.

“A gifted shot creator, Philon stuffed the stat sheet as the focal point of one of college basketball’s fastest offenses, and did it with 50/40/80 shooting splits. If he can tap back into some of the defensive tools he showed as a freshman, there could be real value here.”

While ‘B+’ is a good grade, Philon should be motivated to prove that his selection was deserving of an ‘A’.

Mike Gansey Explains Why 76ers Drafted Labaron Philon Jr.

After the Philon pick was made, new 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey explained what the team saw in Philon that made them want to pull the trigger on the pick.

“He was pretty high on our board. I was surprised, a little bit, he was there, but I watched Labaron a lot. … “Just dynamic. He can score. He can pass. I think he was the only player in Division One to average 22 and five assists, shoot over 50%. He shot 39% from three,” Gansey said.

“His efficiency went up. He had 35 on Michigan, probably one of the best defensive teams in the country in the tournament. He’s played in SEC. So, he’s the focal point of the offense on the other team’s scouting report, and he’s got some toughness.”

Philon wore No. 0 in college at Alabama, but he’ll probably have to find a new number in Philly as No. 0 is already taken by Tyrese Maxey.