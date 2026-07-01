Philadelphia 76ers Receive Underwhelming Grade for Dean Wade Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the offseason with limited salary cap space to use in free agency.

The Sixers decided to use a large chunk of that space to sign veteran forward Dean Wade to a four-year, $39 million deal. Wade spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted in 2019.

Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Cavs last season while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from long range. In Philly, the Sixers will look to him to provide perimeter defense and floor-spacing.

Philadelphia 76ers Receive ‘C’ Grade for Signing Dean Wade in Free Agency

Initial reactions to the acquisition of Wade were mixed. While some view it as an overpay, others see it as a solid, market-value signing for a two-way player. In reality, we won’t know until we see Wade out on the court in a Sixers uniform.

Bleacher Report gave the Sixers an underwhelming ‘C’ grade for the addition of Wade, with his lack of offensive output and advancing age pointed to as a major concerns regarding the signing.

From Bleacher Report:

This is an interesting deal. Dean Wade has started a lot of games for the Cleveland Cavaliers over the years, but he turns 30 in November, has a career average of 5.3 points and has a barely-above-average three-point percentage. In theory, a good floor spacer with size can open up a lot of possibilities for a rotation, but Wade’s not consistent enough to really bend defenses. And while he’s generally been a pretty good positional defender, it’s going to be tougher for him to keep up with NBA scorers as he ages into his 30s.

For Sixers fans, it’s tough to get too excited about a guy who has a career average of 5.3 points per game and has shot just 36 percent from long range. But, Wade’s versatility on the defensive end will be beneficial, and if he can connect from long range at a decent clip, he could at least provide some floor-spacing around guys like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe.

The Mike Gansey Connection

New 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey is very familiar with Wade, as the two worked together when Gansey served as the general manager of the Cavaliers. Obviously Gansey was a pretty big fan of Wade, as he made signing him his first major free agency move with the Sixers.

Sometimes, when an executive brings in players from a former franchise to his new team, it could demonstrate a lack of creativity or impartiality, which is why it’s often frowned upon. We’ll see how it works out for the 76ers in the specific scenario.