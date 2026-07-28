Philadelphia 76ers Updated Depth Chart with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown

With a revamped roster, the new-look Philadelphia 76ers are the talk of the basketball world after the acquisition of star forward LeBron James. Joining James in the starting lineup in Philadelphia will be former Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown, who was acquired in a trade with Boston earlier this month.

Those two additions have catapulted the 76ers to the top of the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference. But, if the Sixers are going to live up to their now sky-high expectations, it will take a whole team effort.

Here’s what Philadelphia’s depth chart looks like after the recent additions.

Guards

V.J. Edgecombe started in all 75 regular season games that he played as a rookie for the Sixers last season, and he’ll step back into a starting spot in his second season alongside Tyrese Maxey, who is coming off of the first All-NBA nod of his career.

Behind them is Anfernee Simons, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Sixers in free agency. Simons will be the lead guard off of the bench for Philly, a role he’s well-suited for as a player with career averages of 14.9 points and 3.2 assists per performance. Rookie Labaron Philon Jr. will likely be the fourth guard, but should still be expected to see some on-court opportunity.

“I mean, my thoughts as of right now, today, and nothing has changed this so far, is to play him,” head coach Nick Nurse said of Philon at NBA Summer League. “Like, I’m gonna go in there, and he’s in the rotation until something changes, and usually it probably will for the better. I just feel like he’s talented enough. I think we like him enough as a staff, organization.”

Projected starters: Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe

Rotation pieces: Anfernee Simons, Labaron Philon Jr.

Forwards

The forward spots are where the Sixers will look the most different, as the two starting forward spots will both be occupied by new faces. Jaylen Brown will serve as the team’s starting small forward, while LeBron James will be the de facto four man. Together, Brown and James form arguably the best forward duo in the entire NBA.

Behind them there’s some decent depth, including Dean Wade, who the Sixers signed to a substantial four-year, $39 million contract in free agency. Had James not signed with the Sixers, Wade likely would have been the starter. Instead, he’ll probably be the first forward off of the bench.

There’s also Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Sixers after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope already won one title with James in L.A., now he’ll look to win a second one with him in Philly.

Starters: Jaylen Brown, LeBron James

Rotation Pieces: Dean Wade, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker

Center

Joel Embiid will continue to hold down the starting center spot for the Sixers heading into the 2026-27 season, which will be the first year of the three-year contract extension that he signed back in 2024. This is the best team that Embiid has ever had around him in Philly, so the hope is that he can stay healthy.

The depth behind Embiid at the center spot is questionable at best and includes Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti and Johni Broome. It’s an area that the Sixers might want to try to upgrade before the season starts, if possible.

Starter: Joel Embiid

Rotation Pieces: Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, Johni Broome