Philadelphia 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe Receives Bold Prediction Ahead of NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have a ton of talent on the roster heading into the 2026-27 NBA season. There’s no denying that. Their roster includes multiple Finals MVPs, multiple regular season MVPs and a plethora of All-Stars.

But, what will the pecking order look like for the Sixers? That’s one of the biggest questions facing Philadelphia heading into the season.

VJ Edgecombe Predicted to be 76ers’ Second-Best Player Next Season

Of all of the players in Philadelphia’s projected first five, second-year guard VJ Edgecombe is the least experienced and accomplished, by far, but he could be poised for a major breakout in his sophomore season, as playing alongside such immense talent could help to open things up for him in a major way.

In an article listing one “hot take” for every team in the league heading into the ’26-27 season, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicted that Edgecombe will be Philly’s second-best player, behind Tyrese Maxey. Hughes cited age and injury concerns for both LeBron James and Joel Embiid as reasons why he thinks Edgecombe could end up having a more productive campaign than both guys.

From Hughes: