After making a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ next order of business could be a follow-up blockbuster deal involving Joel Embiid.

Many might see that scenario as unlikely. However, the NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes there is a real chance the Sixers officially cut ties with “The Process.”

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted To Trade Joel Embiid By NBA Analyst

“I think they’re going to trade Joel Embiid, and I think they want to,” Simmons said on his show this week.

“I think he’s available, I think teams think he’s available, and I think Philly has been pretty careful about saying ‘We’re so excited to build around Embiid, Jaylen [Brown], [Tyrese] Maxey and VJ [Edgecombe].’ You haven’t heard a lot about that.”

Since the Jaylen Brown trade, 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey has spoken about the state of the team twice.

On Thursday, July 9, Gansey talked about how excited Embiid is for the Brown acquisition. He added that Brown looks forward to getting to work with Embiid this offseason.

“He is going to bring some championship habits, attitude, and toughness to us that I know the city of Philly loves. It is like music to my ears talking to him,” Gansey said of the former NBA Finals MVP.

Is Joel Embiid Available For A Trade?

Outside of predictions, Embiid is not known to be on the Sixers’ trade block at this time.

While the idea of moving Embiid stems from the fact that he’s struggled to stay available and he’s owed plenty of money for the next few seasons, the Sixers still haven’t given any indication that they are ready to move on.

When healthy, Embiid is still a difference-maker. In 2025-2026, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. In the playoffs, he produced 24.0 points per game, helping the Sixers form a comeback against Boston in the first round.

Unfortunately, Embiid played in just 38 games during the regular season. He missed action in the postseason and played hurt throughout the second round.

The veteran center has three years on his deal, and will get paid $187.8 million over that time. His salary for 2027-2027 is set at $57.9 million.