Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for Philadelphia 76ers

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have a stacked roster that includes LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

All of those guys are established stars in the league, but a 76ers’ rising star has been named a breakout candidate for the team.

VJ Edgecombe Named Breakout Candidate for Philadelphia 76ers

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and second-year guard VJ Edgecombe was the pick for Philadelphia. The Sixers selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he lived up to all expectations as a rookie.

Edgecombe could take another step forward in his second season as a complementary piece around Philly’s group of stars, which is why Schwartz tabbed him as a breakout candidate.