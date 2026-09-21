Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for Philadelphia 76ers

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have a stacked roster that includes LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
All of those guys are established stars in the league, but a 76ers’ rising star has been named a breakout candidate for the team.
VJ Edgecombe Named Breakout Candidate for Philadelphia 76ers
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and second-year guard VJ Edgecombe was the pick for Philadelphia. The Sixers selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he lived up to all expectations as a rookie.
Edgecombe could take another step forward in his second season as a complementary piece around Philly’s group of stars, which is why Schwartz tabbed him as a breakout candidate.
“Averaging 16.0 points per game as a rookie was just the start for VJ Edgecombe, whose breakout may look different than most other young players’. If Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown are all healthy, Edgecombe’s raw scoring numbers will actually take a hit this season. Instead, this is a chance for the 21-year-old to improve his scoring efficiency, three-point shooting, passing and defense while becoming an all-around star,” Swartz wrote.
“. . . If Embiid and James miss time due to injury or rest, Edgecombe’s scoring may be needed more than we realize.”
Edgecombe averages 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per performance as a rookie for the 76ers. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.
VJ Edgecombe Ready to Embrace New Role in Second Season with 76ers
With so much talent on the roster, Edgecombe knows that his scoring opportunities may be more limited in his second season, but he’s ready to embrace a new role and whatever the team asks of him.
“I just want to win. I’m going to still be aggressive, still be myself. If that comes with less shots or more shots, who knows. I don’t know how the course of the game is going to go. I’m just excited to play alongside my teammates. I think we have a chance to do something really special,” Edgecombe said last month.
“I’m totally excited. It’s such a blessing. I’m going into year two playing alongside my favorite player ever (LeBron)… That’s the main thing for me, just learning, getting to know them. They’re all great persons. Down to earth, not acting super big-time like they are, but they’re really a bunch of humble men. I’m just glad to be around them.”
It’s safe to say that Sixers fans share Edgecombe’s excitement for the upcoming campaign.
Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for Philadelphia 76ers