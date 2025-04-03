Sixers’ Maxey Out For Remainder of Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are shutting down guard Tyrese Maxey for the rest of the season, according to a report from ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Maxey has been out of the Sixers’ lineup since March 3rd with a finger tendon injury, is being ruled out for the remainder of the season, ending his campaign at 52 total games. Maxey has been undergoing rehab on the finger, but persisting pain and discomfort are forcing him to seek treatment.

Maxey was a bright spot for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, as the team struggled to get their footing amid injuries. In 52 games, Maxey averaged a career high 26.3 points per game, to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, solidifying his star status in the NBA en route to his first NBA All-Star game appearance.

His injury is the latest of several for the organization, as all three of their All-Stars missed a majority of the season. Recent free agent acquisition Paul George was limited to 41 games due to injuries. and former MVP Joel Embiid only played 19 games as he deals with a significant knee injury.

With their best players unable to stay on the floor together, the Sixers have massively underperformed expectations. The team is 23-53 with six games remaining, and has been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. The team will have their chance to improve in the draft lottery, where they currently have the 5th best odds at getting the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers are shutting down guard Tyrese Maxey, but once healed, the future is bright for the young guard.