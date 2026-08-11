76ers’ Under-the-Radar Concern to Winning a Title Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers made several big changes to the lineup in the offseason. They added two new starters after trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James. Adding those two players should make them more formidable.

Adding two new starters brings in a host of challenges for the Sixers, as well. ESPN went through several contenders for the title next year and went through the under-the-radar concerns for each of them. For Philadelphia, the concern has to do with putting all the pieces together.

76ers’ Chemistry Seen as Under-the-Radar Concern

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the 76ers’ biggest issue will be figuring out their chemistry.

“The Sixers won the LeBron sweepstakes. Now they have to figure out how to get perhaps the best starting five in the league to share one ball and develop championship chemistry. Coach Nick Nurse has his work cut out for him,” Youngmisuk wrote.

It has been reported that James will mostly play point guard for the Sixers, meaning Tyrese Maxey will move to an off-the-ball role. Maxey is coming off his best season, making third-team All-NBA. It was the first time he has made an All-NBA team in his career.

Figuring out a balance where everyone gets fewer touches is going to be hard for Nurse. That will only happen when all five starters are healthy, though. With Joel Embiid only playing 57 games in the last two years combined, he is a safe bet to miss significant time next year.

With the Sixers now having both James and Brown in the lineup, they are better positioned to be without Embiid in the lineup. There will likely be times that James misses games, as well. Developing enough chemistry in the starting five before the playoffs is paramount, though.

The Sixers Need to Develop Chemistry Among the Backups

The starters aren’t the only ones who need to develop chemistry. The Sixers also signed Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade to help off the bench. Simons is someone who can get hot in a hurry. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points while playing for two different teams.

Having those guys off the bench be able to develop chemistry with the other bench players is also something that needs to happen quickly. That’s especially true if the starters miss some games due to injury. Simons or Wade could be thrust into the starting lineup if Embiid or James miss time with injuries.

Philadelphia is going to try whatever it can to get the guys to develop chemistry quickly in training camp and in the beginning part of the regular season. This is likely going to be a team that cares more about the postseason than where they finish in the regular season.

Staying healthy should be the top priority for the 76ers next season. They already know some of their games, so they know what they have to look forward to.