What the Philadelphia 76ers Can Offer LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers are in play as a potential landing spot for star forward LeBron James in NBA free agency.

James is reportedly taking the Sixers “very seriously” as a potential destination, though they have some competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, among other teams.

James has made it clear that his decision won’t be based on money – he’s made enough over the course of his career. This is good news for the Sixers, because they simply don’t have the salary space to offer James any sort of substantial deal.

Philadelphia 76ers Can Only Offer LeBron James the Veterans Minimum in NBA Free Agency

The 76ers had a bit more cap space heading into the offseason, but they used that space for the additions of Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons and Ariel Hukporti. So now, the Sixers can only afford to offer James the $3.9 million veterans minimum, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

From Marks:

The 76ers split up their $15 million non-tax midlevel exception into Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. They then used part of the $5.5 million biannual exception to sign Ariel Hukporti. As a result of the three signings, Philadelphia has only the $3.9 million veterans exception available.

From a basketball perspective, signing with the Sixers would make a lot of sense for James. However, there will assuredly be other factors at play when James makes his final decision.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Pitch to LeBron James Focuses on His Legacy

Clearly, Philadelphia’s pitch to James wouldn’t focus on finances. Instead, it would be built on the opportunity for James to enhance his legacy, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

James was, somewhat unexpectedly at this stage of his career, dominant in transition last season, and playing along with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe leans into that. Wade and Jaylen Brown also will help protect him defensively. Joel Embiid, another 2024 Olympics teammate, would give him a big-man scoring presence, a formula he used to win a title with Anthony Davis in 2020,” Windhorst wrote.

“That the 76ers are dealing with a long drought — no title in 43 years, no Finals or conference finals in 25 years — enhances the pathway for James to add to his legacy by helping them win at the highest level.”

If James was able to deliver a championship to the title-starved Sixers fans, it would certainly add to his already-bulletproof legacy. Perhaps that will be something he considers when making his decision.