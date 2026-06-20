Suns Reward Undrafted Guard With 3-Year, $48 Million Contract

It’s turning out to be quite a week for former Villanova guards.

The Phoenix Suns rewarded guard Collin Gillespie with a 3-year, $48 million contract on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Gillespie, who went undrafted out of Villanova in 2022, averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the Suns and set a franchise record with 232 3-pointers this season.

“Free agent guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his official X account. “Gillespie spent three straight seasons on two-way contracts after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2022 and now earns a lucrative long-term deal. Gillespie’s agents …negotiated a deal with Suns executives after teams became eligible to talk to their own free agents last weekend. The sides came together on a deal for a guard who has emerged as a significant member and success story of the team’s new culture around grit and toughness.”

Collin Gillespie Wanted to Stay in Phoenix

Gillespie, 6-foot-1, had previously stated he wanted to stay with the Suns.

The 2021 Big East Player of the Year spent his 1st 2 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, winning an NBA championship in 2023. He caught on with Phoenix in 2024 and played the 2025-26 season on a 1-year, $2.3 million contract.

“I want to be here. They know that. I’m sure we’ll figure something out. Right now, just process this, reflect on the season, probably this next week. Then figure that out when that needs to be figured out. This is where I want to be. I want to make this my home. They know that. We’ve had good conversations about it,” Gillespie told The Arizona Republic in April.

Suns Fans React to Gillespie’s New Contract

Suns fans were happy to get Gillespie back to team with NBA All-Star Devin Booker in the backcourt, and NBA fans in general seemed to think the deal would end up being a huge benefit to the Suns.

Many were in awe of his undrafted-to-NBA-riches path — the same 1 NBA champion and Houston Rockets point guard Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves have traveled.

“COLLIN GILLESPIE FROM UNDRAFTED TO 48 MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT VILLANOVA BREEDS EXCELLENCE,” Villanova Enthusiast wrote on their official X account.

“What a path for Collin Gillespie,” The Villanovan’s Dylan Johnson wrote on his official X account. “The Villanova stand-out is signing a four-year, $48 million contract with the Phoenix Suns. He went undrafted and spent years in the G League.”

“COLLIN GILLESPIE CASHES IN!!” Nova Alerts wrote on its official X account.

“Given who Collin Gillespie has become, this is a very valuable contract and excellent work by the Phoenix Suns,” No Ceilings NBA’s Nathan Grubel wrote on his official X acccount.

“Gillespie has developed into a core piece for Phoenix after a breakout season,” NBA reporter Evan Sidery wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Gillespie’s deal might not be good news for 1 person — Suns point guard Jamaree Bouyea. The Suns have a $2.6 million team option they may not choose to exercise on Bouyea’s contract now that Gillespie is back in the fold.