Suns Make Jalen Green Decision Amid Dejounte Murray Trade Buzz: Insider

The Phoenix Suns spent much of the offseason trying to make their collection of guards work. Less than a month into the regular season, they may already be considering a different direction.

Jalen Green is available in trade discussions, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, adding another layer to Phoenix’s reported interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray.

During an appearance on NBA on Prime, Haynes reported Saturday that the Suns are willing to consider moving Green as they continue searching for a traditional point guard.

“I’m told that he is available over there with the Phoenix Suns,” Haynes said.

The report comes one day after Murray requested a trade from New Orleans, putting another established guard on the market.

For Phoenix, the developments raise questions about Green’s long-term fit alongside Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

Phoenix Makes Jalen Green Available Amid Point Guard Search

Haynes indicated that Phoenix’s interest in adding a point guard isn’t new.

“They’ve been in the market for a point guard. They’ve been looking for a point guard,” Haynes said.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the Suns’ current configuration featuring Green, Booker and Brooks.

“It’s not looking good right now with that three-guard line that they have,” Haynes said.

Green’s production has declined substantially since arriving in Phoenix.

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-low 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

He is also attempting just 10.6 shots per game, a significant reduction from the offensive workload he carried during his previous five seasons with Houston.

The Suns acquired Green in the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets in 2025.

Phoenix hoped his athleticism and shot creation would complement Booker, but the pairing has struggled to establish a consistent rhythm.

Still, the Suns have shown improvement recently, winning four of their past five games entering the weekend.

Green scored 12 points in Thursday’s 101-96 victory over Charlotte.

His reported availability suggests Phoenix is at least considering whether a more traditional playmaker would better serve its roster.

Dejounte Murray Emerges as Potential Suns Trade Target

Murray’s situation could provide an opportunity.

The Pelicans confirmed Friday that Murray requested a trade through his representatives.

The former All-Star is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals through nine games this season.

Haynes previously reported that Phoenix had expressed interest in acquiring the 30-year-old guard.

During Saturday’s appearance, he raised the possibility of a Murray-Phoenix connection while acknowledging that other teams could also enter the picture.

However, interest doesn’t necessarily mean a deal is close.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Friday that the Suns weren’t engaged in active trade discussions with New Orleans and preferred to evaluate their roster before making significant changes.

Sam Amick of The Athletic also reported that Murray’s camp had interest in Phoenix, although no deal was materializing between the teams.

That leaves the Suns with an intriguing decision.

Green offers youth, athleticism and scoring potential. Murray brings more experience as a lead guard, although his recent injury history and declining production complicate any potential deal.

Phoenix has spent considerable time searching for a workable backcourt combination around Booker.

Now, with Green reportedly available and Murray seeking a new home, that search could become the defining storyline of the Suns’ early season.