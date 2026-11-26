Late in Wednesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns, Dillon Brooks got into a heated verbal altercation with Kevin Durant. Both players were called for technical fouls, with Brooks getting ejected because it was his second of the game.

Speaking to reporters after the Suns’ 116-104 loss, Brooks was asked about what happened between him and Durant. He kept it honest and explained that it was just the heat of competition.

“Just competition,” Brooks said via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. “It’s just a battle of will. I think he started out well. So, he felt like he could say a couple of things to me. It’s just the competitive nature coming out. We both have it.”

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It was Brooks’ fifth technical foul of the season, making him the league leader. Durant, on the other hand, has only two for the campaign.

The altercation didn’t escalate further and didn’t overshadow Durant’s historic night. He joined LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant as the only players with 33,000 career points.

Kevin Durant Gives Same Reason for Dillon Brooks Issue

In his postgame media availability, Kevin Durant gave a similar explanation to what happened between him and Dillon Brooks. It’s all about love and passion for basketball, and he seemingly tipped his cap to the Suns forward.

“I just love basketball,” Durant said via HoopsHype. “That simple. I love to play ball. I love everything about the game. All the details that add up to winning, I care about that. I don’t mind if somebody got a grievance with me. I don’t mind addressing it right there in the moment.

“I’m sure I said some things that (Brooks) probably didn’t like, and he addressed it right there,” the Rockets star continued. “And I can respect that as a man. And it didn’t get farther than that. But if it does get farther than that, I’ll be ready for that, too.”

Durant and Brooks have one more meeting this season on February 5, 2027, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. The Suns and Rockets have split the season series so far 1-1.

What’s Next for Phoenix?

Due to their loss to the Rockets, the Suns have been eliminated from the 2026 NBA Cup. However, the Suns still have one more cup game on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

It’s a no-bearing game for both teams in terms of the NBA Cup, but the result will still count toward the 2026-27 season standings.

The game will be held at the Mortgage Matchup Center, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST.