Mike Budenholzer Owed $40 million Despite Firing

After being fired from the Phoenix Suns, former head coach Mike Budenholzer is still owed $40 million from the remainder of his contract.

In a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Suns, who are now searching for their fourth head coach in the same number of seasons, are still paying out the rest of the contract owed to their former head coach. Whoever they decide to hire, the Suns will still be paying for their previous coach:

Budenholzer was dismissed after a disappointing 36-46 record and failing to reach the playoffs. Along with this, a toxic locker room environment and a bad relationship with stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker led to his dismissal. Later reports also released another interior battle between Bradley Beal and the former coach.

While Budenholzer’s owed contract doesn’t go against the salary cap since coaches aren’t under it, the Suns’ owner Matt Ishbia is now paying three head coaches who aren’t currently in the league. On top of paying for Budenholzer, Ishbia is paying Monty Williams’ contract, which expires in 2026 and had $20 million left when he was fired in 2023, Frank Vogel’s contract, which is up in 2028 and has around $18 million left, and will pay their new head coach on top of this.

Though Ishbia has deep pockets, between the head coaching carousel and their second apron luxury tax, the team has spent ridiculous amounts of money to be nowhere near contention. This team isn’t a fresh locker room away from contending, and the team has a lot of big decisions to make this off-season.

Mike Budenholzer is still owed $40 million from the Phoenix Suns as the team looks to turn to a new chapter.