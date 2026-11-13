NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns Linked To Disgruntled Dejounte Murray

Just as the Phoenix Suns are reportedly considering the idea of moving on from Jalen Green in due time, the organization has been linked to one of the league’s most notable trade candidates at the moment in Dejounte Murray.

On Friday (November 13), Murray demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray wants a trade from the franchise, and his agent Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and team officials have started working on a resolution for the one-time All-Star, sources tell ESPN via Shams Charania

Just at it became clear the Pelicans were getting to work on a possible Murray trade, it was reported that the Phoenix Suns are in the mix for the veteran guard.

“The Phoenix Suns have registered interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray who has let it be known that he seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell me,” NBA insider Chris Haynes wrote on X.

Despite the Pelicans adding some notable names to the roster in recent seasons, the team has not managed to climb into Western Conference playoff contention. That seems to remain the case this year, as the Pelicans are off to a 4-8 start, which is good for No. 12 in the conference.

This week, the Pelicans have extended their current losing streak to four games in a row. Now, Murray wants out.

Dejounte Murray’s NBA Career

Murray started his 10-year career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Throughout his first five seasons with the Spurs, Murray appeared in 320 games. He produced averages of 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists during that time.

The 2021-2022 NBA season was an All-Star run for Murray, he averaged 21.1 points and 9.2 assists that year.

In 2022, Murray landed with the Atlanta Hawks. That run would last two seasons, before he went to the Pelicans in 2024. The current season marks year three in New Orleans for Murray, and it’s shaping up to be his last.

Through nine games, Murray has posted averages of 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 29.6% from three.

Murray is currently on the final guaranteed season of his four-year, $114 million deal. The Suns would need to find a deal to match $32.7 million in salary. Next season, Murray will have a $30.7 million player option on the table.