Suns Make Smart Bet Extending Young PF

The Phoenix Suns front office has made a smart bet by signing young power forward Oso Ighodaro to a contract extension.

Ighodaro, who is just 24 years old, was the 40th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, but ended up in Phoenix after a series of draft-night deals.

The Arizona native has been solid for Phoenix in his first two years in the NBA, which has now earned him a contract extension with the team.

Suns Re-Sign Oso Ighodaro

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Suns have re-signed Ighodaro to a three-year extension worth $29 million. As part of the deal, the team has picked up its $2.5 million option on Ighodaro for the 27/28 season. Since the Suns already have Ighodaro under contract this coming season at $2.3 million, the team now has their young PF locked up for the next five seasons at a cost-controlled rate.

“Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro has agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract extension through the 2030-31 season, his agent Erika Ruiz of Primera Sports tells ESPN,” Charania wrote on X.

Oso Ighodaro Is a Smart Bet by the Suns

Signing Ighodaro to this long-term extension is a very smart bet by the Suns, who have locked up their young power forward to a cheap deal that keeps him in Phoenix at a reasonable number until 2031.

In 2024-25, Ighodaro’s first NBA season, he played in 61 games as a rookie, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game in his first season in the league.

Then, last year, in his second NBA season, Ighodaro took a big step forward for the Suns, as he played in all 82 games, including 24 starts, averaging 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22 minutes per game as the Suns made the playoffs.

Given he’s only 24 and already has two years of NBA experience, has been showing improvements, and is locked up for a cheap deal long term, this looks like a home-run signing for the Suns’ front office, which has been doing great work the last few years in building a younger team that could be a playoff contender for the following years to come.