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Kevin Durant Fires Back at Suns Owner Over Blaming Statement on Trade

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a jump ball during the first half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has fired back at the Phoenix Suns owner after he made a bold statement about trading for him in 2023. 

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Durant reposted Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s statement of trading for the former two-time NBA champion and ultimately letting him go just after three seasons. 

“I kind of just threw money at the problem,” Ishbia said in his interview with CNBC Sport. “Bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn’t necessarily lead to championships.”

Durant then gave his honest thoughts, saying that Ishbia sounds like he did something illegal during his time in Phoenix. 

“#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” Durant wrote

Why Kevin Durant Was Traded To The Phoenix Suns?

Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MARCH 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Durant was brought in by then-new majority owner Mat Ishbia in what many believed to be the biggest gamble in franchise history, costing Phoenix high-end young assets and championship pieces Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson alongside four unprotected first-round draft picks.

He helped navigate the team to the Western Conference semifinals in 2023, and even entered the ultra-exclusive 55–40–90 shooting efficiency club during his initial 2023 regular season stretch.

However, structural instability and a lack of depth plagued the team’s championship aspirations. The Suns’ big three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal struggled with injuries, appearing on the court together just 41 times during the 2023-2024 campaign. 

This lack of cohesion culminated in a first-round playoff sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024, followed by a disastrous 36-46 season where the team missed the playoffs entirely.

Amidst reports of front-office disconnect, the Suns decided to cut their losses, trading Durant to the Houston Rockets in June 2025. 

Kevin Durant Had Fun But Regretted Things With The Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at PHX Arena on March 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant had regrets about his time with the Phoenix Suns, but he believed he did some enjoyable things during his short time with the team. 

“I’ve always had fun out there. I don’t want to undercut what we did, my time in Phoenix, I feel like I had some great moments on the court there too,” Durant said in his August 2026 appearance in Boardroom Talks.

“But I feel as though we were an older group who kind of stuck in our ways as veterans, and veterans kind of like do their own thing a lot,” he said. “When you were a younger group, it’s more of a tight-knit group. They’re all learning together. It’s kind of like a college feel. I think that’s the difference.”

By trading Durant to the Rockets in exchange for guard Jalen Green, forward Dillon Brooks, draft picks that yielded center Khaman Maluach, and multiple secondary assets, Phoenix shifted away from an aggressive, top-heavy win-now philosophy that owner Mat Ishbia initially injected into the squad. 

Last season, the Suns put together a resilient performance under first-year head coach Jordan Ott, finishing with a 45-37 record. However, they lost in the first round of the playoffs via a sweep.

Meanwhile, Durant and the Rockets also lost in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Kevin Durant Fires Back at Suns Owner Over Blaming Statement on Trade

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