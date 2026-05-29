Damian Lillard Reacts After Reporter Says He Wouldn’t Call Himself No. 2

A debate about Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s place among the greatest shooters in NBA history gained traction on X on Thursday, eventually prompting a response from Lillard himself.

The discussion started when one user argued that if Stephen Curry had never existed, more fans would view Lillard as one of the game’s all-time shooting legends. The post called Lillard “the clear second best shooter ever” behind Curry and suggested that comparisons involving other current guards did not belong in the same conversation.

Veteran Portland reporter Aaron J. Fentress disagreed.

Fentress pointed to Lillard’s career 37.1% mark from three-point range and noted that Hall of Famer Ray Allen shot above 40% from deep eight different times during his career, per Bleacher Report. He also highlighted Allen’s career-best 45% season as evidence that the former Boston Celtics and Seattle SuperSonics star deserved stronger consideration.

The exchange escalated when Fentress wrote that Lillard “wouldn’t even call himself the 2nd best shooter ever.”

Lillard quickly made his position known.

Retweeting the entire conversation, he added a simple response:

“Yes I would.”

Damian Lillard’s Case for No. 2

Almost nobody argues against Curry’s place atop the shooting mountain.

The Golden State Warriors superstar owns the NBA record for three-pointers made and transformed how the sport is played. Curry’s combination of efficiency, volume, movement, and range has created a standard that no other player has matched.

The debate becomes much more interesting after Curry.

Lillard’s supporters point to his unique combination of long-range accuracy, difficult shot-making, and ability to deliver in the biggest moments. Few players in league history have consistently taken and made shots from distances that many players would never attempt.

His résumé includes several unforgettable playoff moments, most notably the 37-foot series-clinching shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019. The basket instantly became one of the defining highlights of his career and reinforced his reputation as one of basketball’s most fearless shooters.

Lillard also ranks second all-time in made three-pointers. While his efficiency trails some of the other names in the discussion, his volume places him in rare company.

Why the Debate Isn’t Going Away

The argument against Lillard typically centers on shooting percentage.

Critics point to players such as Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Klay Thompson, Steve Nash, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, and Steve Kerr. Many of those players finished their careers with stronger percentages from beyond the arc, giving them legitimate claims to the No. 2 spot.

That disagreement highlights the core question behind the debate.

Should the greatest shooters be judged primarily by efficiency? Or should shot difficulty, volume, range, and clutch performance carry equal weight?

Lillard clearly believes those factors matter.

His recent performance at All-Star Weekend only added fuel to the discussion. Although he has not appeared in a game this season while recovering from an Achilles tear, Lillard reminded fans of his shooting touch by winning the NBA’s three-point contest, ESPN reports. He posted a final-round score of 29 to secure his third title in the event over the past four years.

The competition featured some of the league’s best shooters, yet Lillard once again walked away with the trophy.

Whether fans place him second, fifth, or somewhere else entirely, Lillard’s three-word response ensured the conversation will continue. For a player whose career has featured countless deep shots and memorable moments, he has no problem making it known where he believes he belongs in basketball history.