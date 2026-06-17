NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Walker Kessler Pleads With Lakers, Bulls (or Anyone)

For Jazz center Walker Kessler, the events of the last week amount to a cry for help. That’s because he can see what is coming–NBA free agency is a tough slog for restricted players, and Kessler is heading into a his RFA summer. The Jazz have all the leverage, especially once other teams pass on making an offer to Kessler (who played only five games last season with a foot injury) and move on to other unrestricted free agents. That figures to happen pretty early in the cycle. There is a limited amount of free-agent money available–the Nets, Bulls and Lakers have the bulk of it–and Kessler needs to get an offer from one of those teams quickly after free agency opens.

If that does not happen, he loses all leverage.

Executives around the league noted that both the Bulls and Lakers, going back into last season, had eyes on a Kessler deal. The problem is that the Jazz can match that deal, and have a day to do so. If the Lakers or Bulls make a bid for Kessler and Utah matches, those teams would have gotten nothing out of the process except a wasted day.

But Kessler has no other means to drum up another offer. As one Western Conference executive said, “For any guy who is restricted, once they get past July 4 or 5, there’s no money left, no offers left, and the team has all the control. So, if you’re Utah, of course you are going to sit it out, make him get a bigger offer and once that does not happen, it’s, ‘This is our offer, take it or leave it.'”

Walker Kessler Faces Tough NBA Free Agency Road

Still, it is possible that the Bulls or the Lakers would step in and gamble on an offer. News this week that Kessler is unhappy with his lot in Utah was designed by Kessler’s camp to encourage other teams to make bids for him in the longshot hope that the offers won’t be matched. It was a plea, really, to be saved from a summer of restricted free agent Purgatory.

The Jazz obviously are paying two big men (Jaren Jackson Jr. at an AAV of $51 million for four years, and Lauri Markkanen at an AAV of $50 million for three years) and would have to weigh the wisdom of adding a third on top of that.

The last offer to Kessler (via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon) was five years and $140 million, or $28 million AAV. Kessler wants something more in the range of $35-40 million AAV.

He also appears to want out of Utah. He only has two choices on that front–get the Bulls or Lakers to come through with an offer and hope the Jazz do not match, or take the qualifying offer for $14.6 million over one year and become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The Jazz could sign-and-trade Kessler, but they’ve shown no indication that is their path.

Kessler is stuck, then. But there are unrestricted free agents out there. So let’s check in on the NBA free-agent big board, with the start of free agency less than two weeks away.

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Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $220 million). We’re bumping up our projection here. Reaves will opt out of the $15 million left on his contract and the Lakers will pay him–though a reported threat of a four-year, $179 million offer from the Nets and/or others loom. The $240 million max deal is unlikely, but also unlikely is a scenario in which the Lakers are outbid for him. James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. But Harden’s recent arrest could give the Cavaliers an escape hatch from following through on the handshake deal. Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) He’s got a player option at $49 million, but he will likely opt out in favor of a longer-term deal. There is talk that he could opt in and be traded, too. Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) He’s due a big raise after a strong postseason in Minnesota, and we’re forecasting him getting something better than the midlevel exception to stay in Minnesota. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place. Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) Thrived down the stretch off the bench for the Hornets, and it’d be a surprise if Charlotte let a Carolina guy like him walk. CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) He will take a cut from his $30 million last year, but the Hawks have no long-term point guard answer. Running it back with McCollum on a short-term deal, with an option, makes sense. Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) Breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting should mean a sizable raise. Expect the Suns to re-sign him. Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it, though he is not at the top of the priority list. Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out, so it is a wise gamble. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip. Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal. Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $18 million) He has outdone his $4.5 million player option for next year. The Knicks would like to have him back, but likely can’t afford it. Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) Goodwin won’t be the Suns’ top free-agent priority but they value his defense and could lock him up on a team-friendly deal.

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