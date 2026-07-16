NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers’ Jaylen Brown ‘Issue’, Cavs Options, LeBron and More

We are heading into what should be a sleepy time in the league, and yet there’s still plenty of action going on in the NBA trade rumor mill. So let’s get to it …

The Sixers would very much like to get their hands on LeBron James and there is some chatter that perhaps they can be the Golden Tempo of this chase, coming up from far back to hit the wire and sign James. A potential lineup of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, James and Joel Embiid is certainly stacked with talent.

But there are some furrowed brows when it comes to this possibility, mostly around what Brown’s role would be within the group and whether he’d be satisfied with it. “Jaylen is a great player and he is not going to be a locker room problem or anything like that, but if he wasn’t real happy sharing the ball with Jayson Tatum, how happy is he going to be in this set-up? Isn’t it the same issue?” one NBA executive said.

Brown is not a free agent until 2029, but he will be extension eligible next year, and if the Sixers balk on paying him, they could be putting Brown back on the market. The details are different, but the exec compared it to Jimmy Butler going to the Sixers (he was on an expiring deal) in 2019 and then being signed-and-traded the following offseason because he did not like the fit there.

That’s speculation, though–maybe the Sixers land James, win a championship and Brown is happy.

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Slow-Dancing

While the Cavaliers have sought to trade wing Max Strus this summer, they have not moved forward with a deal, indicating that they could keep Strus if LeBron James does not go to Cleveland. The Cavs had hoped to deal Strus (and Dennis Schroder) into cap space, but there is not much of that remaining. He could also be used in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks, if the Cavs lose out on James.

Strus is valued as a leader with playoff experience, but he has not been easy to deal because he is 30 and coming off long layoffs thanks to injuries to his hip, ankle and, last season, a Jones fracture in his foot. His $16.6 million expiring contract does have some value, though.

…

On Tuesday, Nets president Sean Marks updated the team’s stance on Michael Porter Jr., who is in the final year of his deal but can be extended. Porter is getting $40.8 million this season, and is said to want a deal that starts in that range after averaging a career-best 24.6 points and 7.1 rebounds last year. The Nets are unlikely to go that high.

Marks was asked if there was pressure to get a deal: “No. Honestly, any time you’re in a hurry, that’s when people make mistakes. I think we have got a well thought-out plan here, not only the last couple of years but the next couple of years ahead. … We don’t wanna do anything hastily or in a rush here. I love Mike, the guy, the person, the player and I hope he is part of this team. But we’re just gonna have to have those discussions between the two of us and our representatives and go from there.”

The Nets want to win in 2026-27, but Porter remains a strong trade candidate on an expiring deal. Even if an extension gets done, Brooklyn will still get trade calls on Porter.

…

One executive pointed out that most pertinent NBA business is wrapped up by the middle of July, but that’s not the case this year for two reasons: first, because of James, but also because of the dragging out of the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration verdict. James is holding back a handful of other decisions (Strus, Kuminga, DeMar DeRozan, Draymond Green, James Harden) but the Clippers’ situation is holding back the possibility of a Peyton Watson sign-and-trade with the Nuggets. Depending on that, Denver could go a few different ways on the trade market.

“There’s been a lot of July vacations canceled,” the exec said.

NBA Trade Rumors: Search for Stars

LeBron James is still on the market, but we’re getting skeptical on the notion of more stars being shipped out this summer. Still, some candidates remain …

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) There does not seem to be a market for Durant, who is 37 and has $90 million over two years on his contract. Rumors of Pistons interest has faded as the focus there is on re-signing Jalen Duren. Maybe a Durant deal comes back up after that gets done? It’s a longshot.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The Nuggets are on track to operate over the second apron, which is not a place any team–especially a Kroenke team–likes to operate. Dealing Murray could shave some money off the cap but he was an All-Star last year and dumping him might be too much to ask of the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) Davis has been the subject of much speculation this offseason, but around the league, there isn’t a sense he is going to be dealt. The Wizards would like to get Davis on the floor and see if he can help them compete for a playoff spot. If not, he could be dealt by the February trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) It just does not appear that the Warriors are looking to move Butler. He’s the team’s main path to adding another star, as he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery. There are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix, and the Warriors are not likely to find a player who is better than Butler when healthy.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jalen Duren’s Situation

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under (OK, 26 for Trey Murphy) crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody him self said he is “curious” about what will happen to him on the trade market if James comes to Golden State. He has developed into a valuable piece for Golden State, but a nasty knee injury could keep him out for most of next season.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) Sign-and-trade options for Duren are all but extinguished–were the Pistons ever really weighing a deal with the Kings for Domantas Sabonis? The Pistons have made moves to be able to give Duren more money, and that’s the likely way this all plays out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading him. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four first-round picks) to pry him from New Orleans, though that price has dropped a bit. Still, there’s been no movement yet.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) We’re not taking Mobley off the list just yet. If LeBron James goes to Cleveland, Mobley could be nudged back into the NBA trade-rumor arena because the roster is far too expensive and the guy who will most likely suffer is Mobley. Cleveland could take back a good haul for him.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) The long restricted free-agent slog is on for Watson, and the Nuggets have surprised many by not being aggressive in moving players to create some breathing room to keep Watson. The sign-and-trade market reportedly includes the Clippers, Hawks and Bucks, but there is not much that would attract the Nuggets’ attention on a deal.

Eastern Conference Targets: Changes Afoot

We’ve taken Celtics guard Derrick White out of the mix here because it just does not appear Boston will make further moves.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. New draft rules mean the Nets will want to be competitive next season, so Porter could stick around and be dealt at the February deadline.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) As with Mobley, if the Cavs entice LeBron James to Cleveland, Allen could be trade bait. It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get some relief and a contributor. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that likely means moving off Strus, if they can find a taker. He would be sacrificed to get LeBron James in, and could be moved either way.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, but reports suggest they are not shopping him. The Bucks don’t control their next draft picks in the four coming drafts, so they can’t exactly tank or seek to get into the lottery. Still, the Bucks have more to gain by playing young bigs Ousmane Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes so he could keep popping up in NBA trade rumors.

Western Conference Targets: No Go on Gobert

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) The Wolves, according to a report in The Athletic, were offered Jaylen Brown with the Celtics wanting Rudy Gobert, plus picks, as part of a trade package. The Wolves turned that down, though there still has been interest in Gobert, who is up for an extension.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is heading into the final season of his contract, and San Antonio is likely to phase out his minutes in favor of younger players. He is still a valued leader on the team, but he could be a chip worth cashing in if the Spurs can land a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Sabonis has had some nibbles, but no bites. There was a rumor that the Hornets were planning to trade for him, but that proved fruitless. Then there was the Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which was far-fetched from the beginning. This one might have to wait until the season gets going.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. There was some hope that he could be waived, but after the Kings let DeMar DeRozan go, they’ll keep LaVine on the books and hope they can find a place to dump him.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that, and the Nuggets have not pushed hard for a trade.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter. The addition of Tarik Biberovic is more incentive to move Thompson.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but a report from The Stein Line suggests the Nuggets are not going that route … yet.

What’s Been Done: NBA’s Blockbusters

The NBA has had a busy summer, interspersed with some controversy. Here’s what’s happened so far …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics set out to find a package of four first-round picks or a young superstar, but came away with about half that. A 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Paul George, Sixers. (Remaining contract: two years, $110 million, including player option). George has been healthy for just 78 games over the last two seasons, and the Celtics could look to trade him off, either in the short-term or the longer term.

Heat-Bucks Trade

The deal that kicked off the summer was the one most expected to be expanded, but wound up staying a two-teamer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Hornets-Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

The Wolves have combined their two major transactions, which may be expanded further still before the whole deal is finalized.

LaMelo Ball. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Julius Randle. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Ja Morant. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) TRADED to Blazers. Portland took the gamble on Morant, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, finally giving some closure to the Grizz.

Jerami Grant. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) TRADED to Memphis. Memphis could ride it out with Grant, but might look to flip him elsewhere, perhaps during the season. Clippers-Pistons-Grizzlies-Mavericks-Wizards-Bucks Trade A classic NBA deal that started as Isaiah Stewart going to Memphis, but has ballooned since. We’ll arrange this one by team for clarity’s sake. GRIZZLIES GET: Isaiah Stewart, D’Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, five second-round picks. (Lose: Santi Aldama.) PISTONS GET: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris. (Lose: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser.) CLIPPERS GET: Trade exception. (Lose: John Collins.) WIZARDS GET: Khris Middleton. (Lose: D’Angelo Russell.) BUCKS GET: Caris LeVert. (Lose: Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, AJ Johnson.) MAVERICKS GET: Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser. (Lose: Khris Middleton.) Raptors-Clippers Trade Now, the NBA has undone this trade as it works out punishment for the Aspiration scandal, but it’s still likely to get done once that situation is settled. Kawhi Leonard. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) TRADED to Toronto. Despite the lingering Aspiration scandal, the Clippers moved Leonard to the Raptors for a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks. Brandon Ingram. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) TRADED to LA Clippers. Ingram heads to LA in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

Pistons-Thunder Trade

Isaiah Joe. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

Suns-Hornets Trade

Miles Bridges. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.