Report: Los Angeles Lakers All Set To Give Luka Doncic ‘Dallas 2.0’

Luka Doncic had the biggest pop when he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks back in 2025. However, following his inclusion in the team, it became clear that Doncic was running short of quality teammates in Los Angeles. Despite having the likes of LeBron James alongside him, the 27-year-old failed to take his side to a championship run this past season. But now, as the Lakers’ roster is undergoing a drastic change, an update regarding the Lakers’ promise towards Doncic is getting all the spotlight.

Can A Changed Lakers Roster Help Luka Doncic?

Dan Woike recently pointed out that the Lakers have promised their primary star that they will build a ‘Dallas 2.0.’ Keeping Doncic as the mainstay, the Lakers’ front office is in search of players who would suit the 27-year-old’s type of play. Woike said, “Those promises were to give him a locker room full of his type of players, to find him replicants, if not improvements, of the balanced roster he made a Finals run with in Dallas in 2024 before the stunning trade that sent him west.”

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At first glance, it looks like the Lakers’ defensive woes will persist. After all, neither Doncic nor Austin Reaves is particularly known for their defensive prowess. However, speaking of ‘mimicking’ a 2024 Dallas Mavericks team, the purple and gold fans might dare to get their hopes up. Comparing both teams, there are loads of similarities. Just like Reaves, Kyrie Irving also lacked a strong defensive pedigree.

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Thankfully, the likes of Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and others came together to steer the Mavericks to a finals run. Now then, Kesser, this year for the Lakers, is expected to do much better than Gafford or Lively II did. And most importantly, the former Mavericks star himself is reportedly happy with how things have gone down for JJ Redick and his team.

Luka Doncic Happy With Lakers’ Latest Acquisitions

The 27-year-old was very particular in clarifying that he needed an ‘A-list’ center in the upcoming season. Immediately, the Lakers’ front office obliged by signing Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract. Such a move has reportedly made the Slovenian star happy and excited.

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Shedding light on the matter, The Athletic’s Dan Woike wrote , “According to league sources, Luka Doncic was ‘excited’ about the Lakers’ signings, with the team addressing his biggest desires for the roster by keeping Austin Reaves and getting an elite rim-protecting center in Kessler.”

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Doncic is currently in Europe. However, he is maintaining close contact with the Lakers’ front office to stay on top of the latest developments. Alongside Kessler and Grimes, the purple and gold also brought in Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

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Surely, all these signings are clear indications that the Lakers’ front office kept Doncic as a pivot while revamping the entire team around him. For example, Grimes is one name who was also traded by the Mavericks and has maintained a close relationship with Doncic. Currently, the Lakers have received mixed reactions. While fans and critics have remained doubtful about how the team combination would play out, the front office and Doncic are confident they can achieve a favorable result next season.