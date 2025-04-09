Kings’ Malik Monk Out With Calf Strain

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will be out for two weeks with a left calf strain, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Monk’s injury is effectively ending his regular season and at the very least the NBA Play-In Tournament. Monk suffered the injury during the King’s win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but after tests revealed the extent, team doctors opted to re-evaluate him in two weeks, effectively ending his season.

Monk was an important member of the Kings this season and the injury happened at the worst possible time for him and the team. Monk was averaging a career high 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game for a Kings team that had playoff aspirations. Barring a playoff run, this likely ends the season for Monk.

The Sacramento Kings have played good basketball in a tumultuous season. Sacramento and Monk had to endure two major changes early in the season with coach Mike Brown being fired after only 24 games, and soon after, the team traded franchise cornerstone guard De’Aaron Fox. Though the season could’ve been derailed early, the Kings fought into a 39-40 record before injuries took it’s toll on the team, now including Monk’s injury.

As the Kings ramp up their play going into the playoffs, the team currently sits at the ninth seed in the Western Conference and must face Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks as they look to make the playoffs again.

