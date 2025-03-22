Hi, Subscriber

Sacramento Kings Converting Isaac Jones to Full Contract

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings looks on before facing the Toronto Raptors.

The Sacramento Kings are converting Isaac Jones from a two-way player to a standard contract, as reported by ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Jones, 24, is being converted after strong G League performances. Jones played for the King’s G League affiliated Stockton Kings, where the forward/ center averaged almost 21 point as well as 10 rebounds in 11 appearances for Stockton. Jones, who has appeared in 31 regular season games, is being signed to a two-year deal.

The Kings are converting Jones partially out of necessity, after incumbent starter Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out of action with a right ankle sprain. Sabonis, who is a multiple time NBA All-Star and face of the Kings’ franchise, should be expected back soon, but the added depth from Jones is necessary.

Jones, in his limited appearances, has shown offensive flashes, with averages of 3.7 points in 8.3 minutes per contest. If given added reps, the young center could prove his role as a solid third string front court member behind Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas, Keegan Murray, and Trey Lyles.

The 35-34 Kings are used to changes this season, with former franchise face and cornerstone De’Aaron Fox being traded earlier in the season to the San Antonio Spurs and acquiring Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine in return, among other players. The Kings, who are currently 9th in the Western Conference standings, are in need of depth as they prepare for the Play-in tournament. With the Kings converting Jones to a new contract, the team sees potential in his long term value.

The Sacramento Kings will host the Milwaukee Bucks on March 22nd, and expect Jones to make the most out of his minutes.

