NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Viral Instagram Post

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Despite being far from his prime at 37, he is still a productive player who is coming off a solid year for the Sacramento Kings.

The future Hall of Famer had averages of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 64 games.

NBA World Reacts To Westbrook’s Viral Post

On Saturday, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 65,000 likes in 12 hours.

He wrote: “Actually footage of me and @demar_derozan pregame speech.”

Many people responded in the comments:

Kyle Lowry: “😂😂🤣😂 we all know who’s who😂😂😂”

DeMar DeRozan: “😂😂😂😂😂”

Zach LaVine: “😂😂😂😂”

DeAndre Jordan: “🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Dejounte Murray: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

DeMarcus Cousins: “🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Chris Paul, Norman Powell, Austin Rivers, J.R. Smith and Jaylen Brown were among the players to like Westbrook’s post.

Right now, Westbrook is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a valuable addition off the bench to several teams in need of guard depth.

Looking At Westbrook

Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has also spent time playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over 18 years.

His career averages are 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field 30.8% from three-point range in 1,301 games.

Looking At The Kings

The Kings are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season.