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NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Viral Instagram Post

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks to the media after they defeated the Golden State Warriors 133 to 105 in game three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 22, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Despite being far from his prime at 37, he is still a productive player who is coming off a solid year for the Sacramento Kings.

The future Hall of Famer had averages of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 64 games.

NBA World Reacts To Westbrook’s Viral Post

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

On Saturday, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 65,000 likes in 12 hours.

He wrote: “Actually footage of me and @demar_derozan pregame speech.”

Many people responded in the comments:

Kyle Lowry: “😂😂🤣😂 we all know who’s who😂😂😂”

DeMar DeRozan: “😂😂😂😂😂”

Zach LaVine: “😂😂😂😂”

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after making a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on January 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

DeAndre Jordan: “🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Dejounte Murray: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

DeMarcus Cousins: “🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Chris Paul, Norman Powell, Austin Rivers, J.R. Smith and Jaylen Brown were among the players to like Westbrook’s post.

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on January 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Right now, Westbrook is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a valuable addition off the bench to several teams in need of guard depth.

Looking At Westbrook

GettySacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) claps prior to the start of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has also spent time playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over 18 years.

His career averages are 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field 30.8% from three-point range in 1,301 games.

Looking At The Kings

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after making a three-point shot against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Golden 1 Center on January 11, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Kings are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Viral Instagram Post

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