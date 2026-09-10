1-Time NBA Champion Makes Bold Ben Simmons Statement Ahead of Return

After missing the entire 2025-26 NBA season, Ben Simmons is back in the league after signing with the Sacramento Kings.

Simmons appeared to be done with the NBA following a tough 2024-25 campaign split between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. He looked like he was a shell of his former self after two back surgeries.

The Kings gave him an opportunity to work out for them this summer and gave him a one-year deal.

NBA Champ’s Bold Ben Simmons Statement

The number of Ben Simmons believers has been going down since his disappointing showing in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, former NBA player and one-time champ Richard Jefferson still has a lot of faith in the 30-year-old three-time All-Star.

Speaking to ESPN Australia recently, Jefferson shared his thoughts on Simmons’ NBA return and dropped a bold take on his comeback season.

“I think you should have no expectations,” Jefferson said, via HoopsHype. “There are certain basketball, just like many other sports, as much as it is physical, it is mental. Ben’s always have the talent. Ben has the talent to be an All-Star this year.”

“If Ben goes and has the best season, he’s healthy, his back is right, he has the talent to be an all-defensive player, to be a defensive player of the year level talent because he can guard one through five positions,” he added.

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Simmons’ last good season was during the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He was an All-Star that year, but he was never the same after getting thrown under the bus by coach Doc Rivers.

A couple of back surgeries surely had an effect on his game, and maybe taking the one-year break helped him get back his confidence and health.

Ben Simmons’ Contract Non-Guaranteed

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported last week that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to sign Ben Simmons to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

On Monday, the Kings made the signing official, though details of his contract were not made available to the public.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Simmons’ deal is non-guaranteed, but he could earn $1 million if he makes it out of training camp.

“Update: Ben Simmons has signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Sacramento Kings, per sources. If he makes the opening night roster, he’ll earn $1 million. The 30-year-old, 3-time All-Star is making an NBA comeback. ESPN was first on an agreement,” Scotto tweeted.

Simmons doesn’t have plenty of competition for the starting point guard spot. He’ll be up against rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and veteran guard Malik Monk, who are both scorers rather than playmakers.

The Kings begin training camp on September 29. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5.