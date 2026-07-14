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Sacramento Kings Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

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Sacramento Kings Head coach Doug Christie

As a team that isn’t considered to be a contender as currently constructed, the Sacramento Kings are in position to take swings on young, high upside players. Free-agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, 23, is one such player.

Kuminga is looking for a new NBA home after the Atlanta Hawks declined his player option for the 2026-27 NBA season, and the Kings have been linked to the former top-10 draft pick.

Sacramento Kings Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Kings as a top potential landing spot for Kuminga given their need for added wing depth and someone capable of carrying some of the scoring load for the team.

“Few things in life are more certain than the Sacramento Kings coveting Jonathan Kuminga. … The absolute peak version of Kuminga can lighten the workload for rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Between Maxime Raynaud, Keegan Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Malik Monk and Zach LaVine, the Kings could also have enough shooters at (virtually) every other position to help offset some of JK’s worst offensive tendencies and limitations,” Favale wrote.

“Money is the primary roadblock to any pursuit in Sacramento. The Kings remain over the tax even after dumping Devin Carter. They’ll need to continue cutting costs if they want to dangle all or part of the $15 million MLE in front of Kuminga.”

Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 16 total appearances for Atlanta last season.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Sacramento Kings Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

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