Sacramento Kings Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

As a team that isn’t considered to be a contender as currently constructed, the Sacramento Kings are in position to take swings on young, high upside players. Free-agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, 23, is one such player.

Kuminga is looking for a new NBA home after the Atlanta Hawks declined his player option for the 2026-27 NBA season, and the Kings have been linked to the former top-10 draft pick.

Sacramento Kings Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Kings as a top potential landing spot for Kuminga given their need for added wing depth and someone capable of carrying some of the scoring load for the team.

“Few things in life are more certain than the Sacramento Kings coveting Jonathan Kuminga. … The absolute peak version of Kuminga can lighten the workload for rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Between Maxime Raynaud, Keegan Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Malik Monk and Zach LaVine, the Kings could also have enough shooters at (virtually) every other position to help offset some of JK’s worst offensive tendencies and limitations,” Favale wrote.