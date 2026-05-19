Chris Paul Reveals what Makes Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama so Special

San Antonio Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama has cemented himself as the NBA’s best defender and arguably the best player in the entire league, despite the fact that he’s just 22 years old.

Being so good at such a young age doesn’t just happen by accident, but instead is the result of an unbelievable amount of work over years and years.

Chris Paul Provides Insight into Victor Wembanyama’s Greatness

As a former teammate of Wembanyama on the Spurs, Chris Paul has seen a side of the French phenom that few others have, especially when it comes to what makes him tick as a basketball player.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Paul revealed what makes Wembanyama so special as a player, and it basically boils down to his constant desire to improve his own game.

“He works at it. He’s one of those guys that, you tell him he’s not that good at something, he’s going to go put the work in to get better at it,” Paul said.

“So, if that was his physicality, because obviously you come into the league, everybody talking about how light he was and people sort of pushing him here and there. But, he’s 7’5″. He got a lot stronger.”

Victor Wembanyama had High Praise for Chris Paul in the Past

Paul was only a member of the Spurs for a single season, but he helped set the foundation for the team by sharing his ample basketball knowledge with the young players on the roster, including Wembanyama.

“Even now looking at the rest of the league, I don’t see many guys who could bring this same amount of knowledge about the game as him,” Wembanyama said of Paul at the onset of the 204-25 NBA season.

“It’s a real change to have him. Just this week that we spent with him, practicing and running scrimmages, he’s just brought us a whole new view of the game because I’m young, we’re young. Most of us don’t know a whole lot about the NBA and how to win, and he does.”

It was brief, but Wembanyama is undoubtedly a smarter basketball player because of the time he spent as a teammate of Paul.