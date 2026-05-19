De’Aaron Fox Injury Update: Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Provides Clarity Ahead of Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs may not have to wait much longer for De’Aaron Fox’s return. His availability could reshape a Western Conference Finals already defined by historic performances.

After missing Game 1 with a sore right ankle, Fox is trending toward a potential comeback in Game 2, though his status remains uncertain.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Tuesday that Fox will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“He’ll do everything he can,” Johnson said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “Which is mostly rest and then get treatment to prepare for the next game, and tomorrow pregame we’ll find out if he can.”

De’Aaron Fox Injury Status: Spurs Star Could Return in Game 2

Fox’s availability looms as the central variable in the series.

The 28-year-old guard has been a steady force throughout the postseason, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds entering the conference finals. His ability to create offense and control tempo has been critical alongside Victor Wembanyama’s interior dominance.

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, there is growing optimism that Fox will return.

“There is optimism that Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury, will play in Game 2, sources said,” Spears reported.

Victor Wembanyama Delivers Historic Game 1 Performance

Even without Fox, San Antonio delivered one of the most remarkable performances of the postseason.

Wembanyama powered the Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime win with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in more than 48 minutes. The 22-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He also became the first player to post a 35-point, 20-rebound game in a conference finals since Charles Barkley in 1993.

“Everybody had to step up,” Wembanyama said after the game. “Everybody answered the call.

“We had to cover up for our guy Fox, who will be hopefully available next game. We’re just built like this.”

Dylan Harper Steps In and May Shift Back if Fox Returns

One of the biggest adjustments came in the backcourt.

Rookie Dylan Harper started in place of Fox and delivered a historic performance, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals — setting a Spurs playoff record for steals in a game.

Harper became just the second rookie in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a playoff game, joining Magic Johnson. His 24 points were also the most by a rookie in a conference finals debut since 1981.

But Fox’s potential return introduces a new layer to San Antonio’s rotation.

If cleared, Fox would be expected to reclaim his starting role, likely shifting Harper back to the second unit despite his Game 1 breakout. That adjustment could give the Spurs added depth and playmaking off the bench — a luxury few teams have at this stage of the postseason.

Game 2 Preview: Fox’s Return Could Reshape Series

All of it raises the stakes for Game 2.

The Spurs have already proven they can win without Fox, leaning on Wembanyama’s dominance and Harper’s emergence to steal home-court advantage.

But adding Fox back into the lineup would significantly elevate their offensive ceiling while easing pressure on their young core.

The question now is not just whether Fox can play, but how his return will reshape a team that has already shown it can thrive without him.

Game 2 may provide that answer.