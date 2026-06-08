Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Makes Thoughts on Donald Trump Very Clear

The San Antonio Spurs are laser-focused on Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals because if they lose, their hopes of winning a title are effectively over. With the team trailing 0-2 heading into Game 3, the Spurs are going to face a tall task when it comes to beating the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Making matters even more difficult for San Antonio is that it has to deal with all the commotion that is being caused by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, deciding to attend Game 3. If you ask De’Aaron Fox, it doesn’t sound like he’s too pleased by Trump’s impending presence at Madison Square Garden because of how it has disrupted his and his teammates’ preparation process.

De’Aaron Fox Not Happy with Donald Trump’s Game 3 Decision

While the Spurs currently have their backs up against the wall, they have only lost Games 1 and 2 by a combined 11 points, indicating that the gap between these two teams hasn’t been as large as it appears to be. Still, San Antonio is going to have to play its best game of the season if it wants to make this series interesting.

Trump’s presence will complicate matters, but it has nothing to do with politics. Simply put, when a person of Trump’s stature attends a sporting event in person, unique security protocols need to be put in place in order to properly prepare for his arrival. Beyond that, security in New York has already been at an all-time high, and that was before the series shifted to the Big Apple.

Put it all together, and the circumstances have created an unusual situation for these players, who are being subjected to security protocols that they simply are not accustomed to. Fox, for one, seems irked by Trump’s decision to attend Game 3, as he claimed that his presence has made life inconvenient for everyone else involved with ensuring this contest runs smoothly.

“I think the President being here just makes it inconvenient for everybody else,” Fox bluntly admitted, per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. “We’re getting screened like it’s TSA. It’s a little inconvenient for the people that’s got to play, but it is what it is.”

De’Aaron Fox Looking to Help Spurs Win Game 3

Fox will have to do his best to block out the noise and help the Spurs pick up a win, because their championship hopes are currently hanging by a thread. A lot of eyes have already been on Fox throughout the postseason, as he’s been battling through a lingering ankle injury, and these comments will surely only draw more attention to him.

At the end of the day, though, all that matters is winning, which is something San Antonio has been unable to do in this series. And while the odds are now stacked against this team, the Spurs have stood tall in the face of adversity several times throughout the playoffs already this year. Tip-off for Game 3 is currently scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.