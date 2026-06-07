NBA Trade Rumors: New Updates and the Big Board as Draft Day Nears

It’s June 7, and the draft is looming in just about two weeks, which means that the NBA trade rumor mill will start to move from a steady creak to a brisk pace. While any fan of the NBA offseason wants to see as many names as possible on the trade market, of course, there is more and more speculation about who either won’t be traded, or who is proving more difficult than expected to trade.

Regardless, we are setting up for a very consequential offseason around the league, and we’ve got our Big Board of trade candidates down below. But first, let’s check in on the whispers around the league.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Who’s In and Out?

In the wake of the Thunder’s loss to the Spurs in the West finals, there was an online “Trade Chet” movement that took hold, given the way Chet Holmgren had struggled against Victor Wembanyama. One Western Conference exec told Heavy a week ago, “I don’t know what in Sam Presti’s history makes anyone think that’s the road he is going to go down.” Circling back around, nothing has changed there. And, no, the Thunder won’t seek to trade Jalen Williams, either, though concerns about his persistent hamstring injuries remain.

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… Seems it is not all that easy to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo after all. The Bucks could do a straight deal with the Miami Heat for Antetokounmpo, but they’d like an impact young player coming back, and they’re having a hard time finding a participant willing to get into a multi-team deal by including a young player.

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… Another name that has gone quiet of late is wayward Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Memphis would love to be able to add a draft pick for Morant, but the writing is on the wall–they just need to get him off the roster and let him try his luck elsewhere as the team rebuilds. “I think there’s a team or two that would take the chance, especially if you’re just looking to raise your ceiling a little bit,” the exec said. The Suns and Bucks are among the potential landing spots, with the Heat (if they miss on Antetokounmpo) and Timberwolves potentially in the mix.

The Big Board Starts With Stars



Now, on to the Big Board …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) A trade sending out Antetokounmpo has proven to be easier to discuss than to execute, and thus there is always a possibility of him–incredibly enough–going back to Milwaukee. That was always going to be an option. But don’t get fooled up the ups and downs. The teams that have been in on Antetokounmpo are still in, it will just take time to arrange all the pieces and those talks are ongoing. In the end, those pieces might not fit and the sides walk away.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Clippers have been hushed on their intentions with Leonard. They’ve publicly said they’re not trading him, but they’re poking around on the market for him nonetheless. They’d like a resolution on the NBA’s Aspiration investigation before they can do much of anything.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: two years, $104 million, player option.) The Cavaliers are insisting that they can pretty much run things back with their star quartet of Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The math says otherwise, but it does appear that they will do what they can to bring back Mitchell.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The chatter around Brown has cooled, which is what you’d expect. The feeling is that he probably only is moved if Boston wants to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo in a wider deal.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

NBA Trade Rumors: Young Guys Tough to Land

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Yup, everyone loves him. Murphy was closely watched in February but the Pelicans would not entertain trade offers for Murphy then. They’re expected to at least listen as they look to reshuffle this summer, but the price will be high. The Pels are not looking for a slow rebuild, so if he is traded, the bet is it would come before this year’s draft, as New Orleans would want to add a pick from this year’s group, as well as future picks. Could he be a piece in a Giannis trade?

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the core. But something has got to give, and Mobley has trade value and is overpaid.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Rummaging Through the NBA Bargain Bin

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league. Minnesota might be an ideal fit, but don’t hold your breath on the Lakers pursuing him, despite what you read.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) The heat could not get the Blazers to take Herro for Damian Lillard three years ago. Can they get the Bucks to take him for Giannis?

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Giannis, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

Eastern Conference Targets

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal (to separate teams), to clear out his money.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded.

Checking the West’s NBA Trade Rumor Mill

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The presumption is that, eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. They already look ready, and moving Fox while he still is at the top of his value would be wise. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it moveable.