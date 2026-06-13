Draymond Green Believes Victor Wembanyama Should’ve Been Suspended Already

Victor Wembanyama’s dominant NBA Finals run comes with a growing concern for the San Antonio Spurs.

The star center picked up a flagrant-1 foul during the third quarter of Game 4 after catching New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the face while the two battled for position, SB Nation reports. At the time, San Antonio appeared in complete control, holding a 29-point lead following a commanding first half.

The foul, however, carried significant consequences beyond the game itself.

Wembanyama now has three flagrant foul points during the 2026 postseason. Under NBA rules, a player receives an automatic one-game suspension after reaching four flagrant points. That leaves the Spurs franchise cornerstone one point away from missing a Finals game.

Following the contest, Wembanyama acknowledged he will need to be mindful moving forward, per Basket News.

“Of course I’m gonna be a little more careful, but it’s not gonna change much,” he said.

The latest infraction comes after Wembanyama received a flagrant-2 foul during San Antonio’s second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he struck Naz Reid in the face.

Draymond Green Says NBA Has Shown ‘Grace’

While serving as an analyst during the Finals, Green offered an interesting perspective on Wembanyama’s situation.

The Golden State Warriors veteran argued that the Spurs star has benefited from favorable treatment despite sitting on the edge of suspension.

“I will say he’s been shown a lot of grace,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “He probably should be suspended at some point or have been already. But I agree with the grace.”

Play

Green explained that he would rather see the Finals decided by the players on the floor than by league discipline.

“We want to see Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Knicks. Not the Spurs sans Victor Wembanyama versus the Knicks,” Green said.

The four-time NBA champion continued by emphasizing that suspensions often leave fans wondering how a series might have unfolded under different circumstances.

“Listen, I’m not one that wants to see series decided by suspensions,” Green said. “That’s not good for anyone. It leaves a lot of questions, a lot of what-ifs. I don’t enjoy that.”

Green even suggested the NBA should simply acknowledge the reality that star players often receive extra consideration during the league’s biggest moments.

“I wish the NBA would just come out and say, ‘In most cases, this probably should be a suspension, but it’s not because we want our best in the NBA Finals and that’s the way it should be,’” Green said. “And I agree with that.”

Green Knows the Suspension Rules Better Than Most

Few players understand postseason discipline quite like Green.

Over the course of his career, Green has been suspended multiple times for on-court incidents. He received a five-game suspension during the 2023-24 season after putting an opponent in a chokehold and later served a lengthy suspension for striking another player.

His postseason history also includes a suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant foul points, the exact situation Wembanyama now faces.

Adding another layer to the discussion, many observers believed Wembanyama should have been assessed a flagrant foul during Game 3 after a controversial sequence involving Knicks star Jalen Brunson. The league reviewed the play afterward and declined to upgrade it.

Had officials ruled differently, Wembanyama could already be serving a suspension entering Game 5.

Instead, the Spurs superstar remains available, but only barely.

One more flagrant foul would trigger an automatic suspension and force him to miss one of the most important games of his young career. With the Finals continuing and emotions running high, every physical play involving Wembanyama will now receive even greater scrutiny.