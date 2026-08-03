Spurs’ Dylan Harper Dishes on ‘Real Adjustment’ Playing With Wemby

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper has only known success after one year in the NBA, and perhaps solving the biggest modification to playing with star big Victor Wembanyama has proved to be the key. During a recent interview with Esquire, Harper explained the “real adjustment” that comes from playing with Wemby.

And it’s exactly what everyone expects — the lob.

Since the Spurs center came into the league, much has been made about the team’s ability — or lack thereof in his rookie season — to find him on lobs. Harper has already solved the equation:

Throw it astronomically high because the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year is always open. Sound advice.

“Throwing the ball to the moon,” Harper told Esquire’s JV Ordoñez, “He’s open all the time, so it’s really just about getting him the ball and playing off each other.”

Spurs Ramped Up Victor Wembyanama lobs

Basketball players don’t grow up playing with agile 7-4 rim runners. So while the average fan might say, “Just throw it, he’s wide open,” it hasn’t always proved that simple in San Antonio. It takes time and chemistry to A) realize Wembanyama is actually open when another player wouldn’t be, and B) not throw it at his elbows where a “normal” sized big’s hands might be.

Harper and company certainly utilized Wembanyama’s lob presence during the 2025-2026 season. The Spurs superstar converted 96 of a whopping 111 passes at the rim. And they turned it up for the playoffs, throwing 42 more. He caught about 1.7 lobs per game in the regular season compared to 1.9 in the playoffs.

Dylan Harper: Victor Wembanyama Not Who People Think He Is

On the court, Harper had to tweak his game to play with Wembanyama. But off the court, they seem to be fitting like a glove. Following a controversial postseason where Wembanyama caught criticism for multiple flagrants, a skipped press conference and various quotes, his 19-year-old point guard thinks people have his teammate all wrong.

“He’s very down to earth, and he’s funny,” Harper told Ordoñez. “He’s not who people think he is. He’s got a real sense of humor, and overall he’s just a good human being.”

That humor hasn’t always translated during press conferences. Wembanyama caught grief online for ending his final press conference of the year with “See ya, never.” Some took it as a shot at the media. Others assumed he got caught in the air and forgot it was the final press conference of the year.

Still, the big man hasn’t been fazed by the criticism and continues to enjoy his offseasons. Whereas last year, he trained with monks; this year, he’s donning the cover of NBA 2k27, teasing a signature shoe, and gearing up to play for his country this summer. Some of his teammates, including Harper, even joined him in Paris for some training.

Wonder if they are practicing any lobs.