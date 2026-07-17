Former NBA All-Star Makes Bold Claim About Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs may have come up just short in the 2026 NBA Finals, but the future looks quite bright with Victor Wembanyama leading the way. The French phenom turned himself into a de facto MVP candidate this season, and at just 22 years old, there is still quite a bit of room for him to grow as a player.

Wembanyama entered the pros with the sort of heightened expectations we haven’t seen since LeBron James found his way to the NBA over two decades ago. To his credit, though, Wembanyama has done a great job of proving he’s capable of living up to those expectations early on in his career. And while he has only just finished up his third season in the league, former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah believes Wembanyama is already one of the best big men of all time.

Joakim Noah Gushes Over Victor Wembanyama

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Wembanyama entered the league with the billing of being a generational superstar in the making. Standing at 7-foot-4, not only is Wembanyama extremely tall, but he is also lean enough that he can move in a way that a person of his size should not be able to move. The Frenchman can dominate in the paint on one possession before creating a shot for himself off the dribble. When he’s hitting his shots, he’s nearly unguardable.

The 2025-26 campaign was the first time we got a real glimpse of what Wembanyama will be capable of at the peak of his powers. In 64 games, Wembanyama averaged career highs in points (25 per game), rebounds (11.5 per game), and field goal percentage (51.2%) while also dishing out 3.1 assists per game. On defense, he led the league in blocks for the third-straight year (3.1 per game), solidifying his status as the top interior defender in the league.

Again, it’s still very early in his career, but Wembanyama is beginning to put together the makings of a legendary resume. Still, there’s a long way to go until he’s regularly discussed with the greats, but Noah isn’t willing to wait that long. Instead, he believes that Wembanyama’s run to the Finals is proof that he deserves to be in that discussion already.

“Wemby needs to be talked about with the greats already,” Noah said in an interview with Hard Rock Bet. “I think the pain of losing in this Finals against the Knicks, I think it’s going to be interesting how he rebounds from this, how he comes back … The smiling Wemby that we saw last year, I don’t think we see this guy come in next year. I’m looking forward to seeing him like more in a villain role, a guy who has a chip on his shoulder.”

Is Victor Wembanyama Already an All-Time Great?

Wembanyama is certainly developing at the sort of rate San Antonio was hoping to see from him, but it’s very clear that Noah is jumping the gun here. In the NBA, nothing is ever guaranteed, no matter how good or bad a player may look. Sure, Wembanyama has been great to this point, but that doesn’t mean that will always remain true.

We’ve already seen Wembanyama deal with a scary blood clot issue, and while he thankfully was able to recover from that, it’s just an example of how you never know what is going to happen next in the NBA. Wembanyama is on the right path, but contrary to Noah’s belief, he is nowhere near entering the discussion of the league’s best big men of all time.