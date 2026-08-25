Spurs Quietly Add Veteran Guard to Developmental Pipeline in Mega-Trade

The San Antonio Spurs have been included in a massive six-team trade at the G League level that has largely flown under the radar.

The complex transaction involved the Greensboro Swarm, Stockton Kings, Salt Lake City Stars, Austin Spurs, Oklahoma City Blue, and Iowa Wolves, with a mixture of returning player rights and future draft picks changing hands.

For the Spurs, the deal brought the returning rights to forward Terry Taylor from Iowa and veteran guard Jon Elmore from Stockton.

Elmore is the more intriguing acquisition, particularly after spending the summer with the Los Angeles Lakers and appearing to be a potential candidate for their newly rebranded G League affiliate.

San Antonio Spurs Acquire Lakers Summer League Standout

Across five Summer League appearances for the Lakers, Elmore averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals while providing valuable production off the bench.

He shot 44.4% from the field and an impressive 46.7% from three-point range on three attempts per game.

Against the Golden State Warriors at the California Classic, Elmore produced the unusual stat line of zero points, seven assists, and two steals. His offensive production then increased as the summer progressed.

Elmore closed out his campaign with 11 points against the Chicago Bulls before adding another 10 against Golden State, combining for eight assists across the two contests.

An NBA roster spot was never a realistic expectation for the veteran guard, but his Summer League stint appeared to open the door for a potential opportunity within the Lakers’ G League system.

Instead, Austin has jumped ahead of Los Angeles by acquiring his returning rights.

Importantly, the transaction does not guarantee where the 30-year-old will play next season. The Spurs have acquired his G League rights rather than signing him to a contract, giving Austin control should Elmore continue his career at that level.

An overseas move would bypass those rights entirely, while a return to the Lakers organization also remains possible if the two sides can agree on a deal.

Jon Elmore Could Bring Veteran Presence to Austin Spurs

Before the six-team trade, Los Angeles would have needed to negotiate with Stockton to acquire Elmore’s returning rights and add him to its G League roster.

That pathway still exists, but the Lakers would now have to deal with Austin instead.

Trades involving returning player rights are commonplace at the G League level, particularly during the latter stages of the offseason as organizations begin shaping their rosters for training camp.

Whether Austin intends to bring Elmore into the fold remains to be seen, but his recent G League production makes him an intriguing option.

Across 49 appearances with Stockton last season, Elmore averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

He also brings considerable experience at the developmental level. Across 117 career G League appearances with affiliates of the Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, Elmore has averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Should Elmore ultimately join Austin, that experience could prove valuable within a young and developing Spurs system.

Two-way players David Jones-Garcia, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, and Maliq Brown will all spend time between the NBA and G League, while 2026 first-round selections Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr. could also receive developmental minutes in Austin.

Elmore would offer a veteran presence alongside those younger prospects, particularly as a proven facilitator capable of spacing the floor.

The G League Trade in Full:

Greensboro Swarm receive: Kyle Mangas returning rights (via Austin), Trey Townsend returning rights (via Salt Lake City), Dereon Seabron returning rights (via Salt Lake City), 2027 second-round pick (via Stockton).

Stockton Kings receive: 2027 second-round pick (via Austin), Sean East II returning rights (via Salt Lake City), Mo Bamba returning rights (via Salt Lake City), Viktor Lakhin returning rights (via Oklahoma City), 2026 second-round pick (via Oklahoma City).

Austin Spurs receive: Terry Taylor returning rights (via Iowa), Jon Elmore returning rights (via Stockton).

Iowa Wolves receive: Jaylen Sims returning rights (via Greensboro), 2027 first-round pick (via Austin).

Oklahoma City Blue receive: Seth Maxwell returning rights (via Stockton), 2027 first-round pick (via Stockton).

Salt Lake City Stars receive: Jonas Aidoo returning rights (via Greensboro), Terrell Brown Jr. returning rights (via Greensboro).