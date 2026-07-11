LeBron James Gets Hilarious Recruiting Pitch to Join San Antonio Spurs

The biggest storyline in the NBA right now is LeBron James‘ free agency. He has been linked to multiple teams and has reportedly narrowed it down to six options.

According to ESPN, the six teams left in the James sweepstakes are the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavaliers appear to be the frontrunners, though the rest of the pack seems to have a chance at prying away the four-time NBA champion.

LeBron James Gets Recruitment Pitch to Join San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs are not one of the teams mentioned as LeBron James’ final choices. However, it didn’t stop Spurs big man Luke Kornet from making a hilarious pitch for “King James” to move to San Antonio.

In a two-minute video uploaded on his YouTube account, Kornet tried to convince the four-time MVP to play with him and Victor Wembanyama, among others. He mentioned some of the benefits of playing in Texas, such as no income tax, SeaWorld and more.

“Hey LeBron. Mr. James? LeBron? LeBron, This is Luke Kornet, No. 7 on the San Antonio Spurs,” Kornet said, via The Big Lead. “You yelled at me a little bit last week, or last year… We got a great thing going, a lot of young talent. It’s an easy place to live – tax-free. “You can play alongside a generational player (in myself), Victor too. We have SeaWorld, La Panaderia, it’s bussing. You’re chasing number five, we have five, we’re chasing 6. Around the same ballpark… Give me a call.”

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The Spurs were initially mentioned by fans and analysts as a potential destination for James. They were coming off an NBA Finals appearance and would benefit from someone like one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. He would have brought a ton of experience to a very young team.

While the Spurs are in a great position to succeed next season, they still need to improve their roster. Their main weakness was at power forward, which they addressed this summer by signing Tobias Harris to a two-year, $30.84 million contract.

Charles Barkley Wants to See LeBron James Back in Cleveland

It’s unclear if LeBron James will be playing his final year next season. He’s still among the best players in the league at age 41, though he showed signs of slowing down last season.

Speaking on The Insiders, NBA legend Charles Barkley revealed that he wants to see James finish his career in Cleveland and get a well-deserved farewell tour.

“Well, I think the only rightful farewell tour would be with the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Barkely said, via BasketNews. “If LeBron goes to Golden State or Philadelphia, it’s like he’s trying to cheat his way to a championship. He has no affiliation with either one of those teams. He should go back to Cleveland and finish his career there.”

Barkley added that James was the second-best player he has ever seen in his life, possibly behind Michael Jordan.