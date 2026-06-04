Spurs Get Concerning Message After Game 1 Loss to Knicks in NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs came up short in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks, finishing with 30 points in their 105-95 win at the Frost Bank Center. Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Landry Shamet scored 13 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama had 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. Stephon Castle had 17 points on 16 shots, while De’Aaron Fox finished with just seven points in a rough shooting night.

Dylan Harper had 16 points and eight rebounds, but most of his production came in the first half.

Spurs Get Concerning Message From Stephen A. Smith

ESPN analyst and diehard New York Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith was pretty excited after his team’s Game 1 win.

However, Smith didn’t want to celebrate too much since the Knicks still need to beat the San Antonio Spurs three more times to win their first NBA championship since 1973.

Smith delivered a concerning message to the Spurs in an appearance on SportsCenter after Game 1.

“I’m going to be calm and say this, the New York Knicks won,” Smith said. “Josh Hart didn’t shoot the ball well. OG (Anunoby) there wasn’t particularly great. Mikal Bridges wasn’t particularly great shooting the ball, and they won anyway.”

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It’s a concerning for the Spurs that the Knicks were still able to get the win despite not having the best night.

Brunson was 12-for-31 as well, so it’s up to the Spurs to capitalize on such situations. They ended up shooting the ball badly, with Victor Wembanyama going 6-for-21, De’Aaron Fox shot 3-for-13 and Stephon Castle was 7-for-16.

The Spurs have to be better in Game 2 if they want to even the series before heading to New York for Games 3 and 4 at the raucous Madison Square Garden.

Wemby Not Worried About Spurs After Game 1 Loss

Speaking in his postgame media availability, Victor Wembanyama felt that the San Antonio Spurs could have won Game 1, and they let the victory slip away.

Wemby is not even worried about losing homecourt advantage and being down 1-0 heading into Game 2.

“It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good (in Game 2),” Wembanyama said, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “It’s just (about) doing the right things enough. When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals is on Friday at the Frost Bank Center. It’s scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off and will be aired live on ABC.