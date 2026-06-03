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Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Preview: Predictions, Analysis & How to Watch

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Spurs C Victor Wembanyama
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 24: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The NBA Finals are upon us. The San Antonio Spurs will host the New York Knicks for Game 1 today (Wednesday, June 3) at 8:30pm Eastern Time (7:30pm Central). The game will be televised on ABC.

Game 2 will likewise be in San Antonio, after which the teams will travel to New York for Games 3 and 4. All will be televised on ABC at the same time (8:30/7:30).

The NBA writers here at Heavy Sports have made our predictions for the series as discussed below. Be sure to follow Heavy on socials and sign up for our NBA newsletters to stay up-to-date on everything Finals-related and beyond.

Why the New York Knicks Could Win the NBA Finals

Knicks G Jalen Brunson

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks is defended by James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Knicks ran through the Eastern Conference Playoffs, torching the competition en route to an extended break before today’s Game 1. New York will need all the help it can get slowing down the Spurs, but they bring a lot of firepower of their own. Jalen Brunson is proving he should have gotten MVP consideration with the way he’s elevated his game in the playoffs, arguably the best individual player to this point in the postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a true floor-stretching big who should pull Victor Wembanyama out of the paint at least sometimes, opening the door for Brunson and wings like Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby room to operate. The Knicks have a lot of positional size and play with a level of physicality that bothers opponents.

Why the San Antonio Spurs Could Win the NBA Finals

Spurs G Stephon Castle

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Spurs have an MVP finalist, first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, and absolute alien in Wembanyama anchoring their team. San Antonio surrounds the most unique player in the Association with supreme wing/point-of-attack defenders and high-level shooters, providing Wemby with the space he needs to operate on offense and the shutdown defense that adds to his insane reach on that end of the floor.

Plus, the Spurs have two of the best young guards in the NBA in Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Between the two of them, they apply a ton of rim pressure and keep the heat on the opposing defense whenever they slow down for even a moment.

Heavy NBA Writers’ Finals Predictions

Spurs C Victor Wembanyama & Spurs F Devin Vassell

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates with Devin Vassell #24 after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder with a score of 111 to 103 to win Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ethan Woodie: Spurs in 6

Alder Almo: Knicks in 6

Adel Ahmad: Knicks in 5

Erik Anderson: Spurs in 5

Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Spurs in 7

Matthew Singer: Spurs in 6

Debayan Biswas: Spurs in 6

Adam Martin: Spurs in 7

Juan Paolo David: Knicks in 6

Jayesh Pagar: Knicks in 5

Keith Watkins: Spurs in 6

Rob Andrew Lo: Knicks in 5

Total: Spurs 7 | Knicks 5

Heavy NBA Finals Prediction: Spurs in 7

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Preview: Predictions, Analysis & How to Watch

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