Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Preview: Predictions, Analysis & How to Watch

The NBA Finals are upon us. The San Antonio Spurs will host the New York Knicks for Game 1 today (Wednesday, June 3) at 8:30pm Eastern Time (7:30pm Central). The game will be televised on ABC.

Game 2 will likewise be in San Antonio, after which the teams will travel to New York for Games 3 and 4. All will be televised on ABC at the same time (8:30/7:30).

The NBA writers here at Heavy Sports have made our predictions for the series as discussed below. Be sure to follow Heavy on socials and sign up for our NBA newsletters to stay up-to-date on everything Finals-related and beyond.

Why the New York Knicks Could Win the NBA Finals

The Knicks ran through the Eastern Conference Playoffs, torching the competition en route to an extended break before today’s Game 1. New York will need all the help it can get slowing down the Spurs, but they bring a lot of firepower of their own. Jalen Brunson is proving he should have gotten MVP consideration with the way he’s elevated his game in the playoffs, arguably the best individual player to this point in the postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a true floor-stretching big who should pull Victor Wembanyama out of the paint at least sometimes, opening the door for Brunson and wings like Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby room to operate. The Knicks have a lot of positional size and play with a level of physicality that bothers opponents.

Why the San Antonio Spurs Could Win the NBA Finals

The Spurs have an MVP finalist, first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, and absolute alien in Wembanyama anchoring their team. San Antonio surrounds the most unique player in the Association with supreme wing/point-of-attack defenders and high-level shooters, providing Wemby with the space he needs to operate on offense and the shutdown defense that adds to his insane reach on that end of the floor.

Plus, the Spurs have two of the best young guards in the NBA in Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Between the two of them, they apply a ton of rim pressure and keep the heat on the opposing defense whenever they slow down for even a moment.

Heavy NBA Writers’ Finals Predictions

Ethan Woodie: Spurs in 6

Alder Almo: Knicks in 6

Adel Ahmad: Knicks in 5

Erik Anderson: Spurs in 5

Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Spurs in 7

Matthew Singer: Spurs in 6

Debayan Biswas: Spurs in 6

Adam Martin: Spurs in 7

Juan Paolo David: Knicks in 6

Jayesh Pagar: Knicks in 5

Keith Watkins: Spurs in 6

Rob Andrew Lo: Knicks in 5

Total: Spurs 7 | Knicks 5

Heavy NBA Finals Prediction: Spurs in 7