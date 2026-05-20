NBA Makes Major Victor Wembanyama Announcement Before Spurs-Thunder Game 2

The NBA delivered a major Victor Wembanyama announcement before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, underscoring the global impact of the San Antonio Spurs star following a historic Game 1 performance that shattered viewership and engagement records.

Record Viewership, Social Engagement for Victor Wembanyama in Game 1

According to the league, the Spurs’ 122-115 double-overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder averaged 9.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, marking the highest average viewership for a Western Conference Finals Game 1 on record.

The league also revealed that the game generated 1.3 billion social media views, the most ever for a Conference Finals matchup and the second-most for any NBA game in history.

Victor Wembanyama, widely known as “Wemby,” became the centerpiece of the surge. The 22-year-old phenom was the No. 1 trending topic on X worldwide for eight consecutive hours, while also emerging as the most searched topic on Google on Tuesday.

The announcement comes hours before Game 2, set for 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.

Spurs Phenom Dominates in Historic Western Conference Finals Debut

Wembanyama backed the attention with one of the most dominant playoff performances in recent memory, finishing with 41 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Spurs in a double-overtime thriller.

He sealed the victory with two dunks in the final minute of the second overtime, including a three-point play that secured home-court advantage for San Antonio.

At 22 years, 134 days, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game, surpassing a mark previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“It was a war of wills,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “The levels of mental toughness exuded by both teams … we needed every second from everybody that played.”

Spurs Overcome Thunder Rally in Instant Classic

San Antonio appeared in control late in regulation, leading by 10 points with just over nine minutes remaining. But Oklahoma City responded with a furious push, forcing overtime in a game that saw multiple lead changes in the closing minutes.

Wembanyama had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but his shot was blocked by Chet Holmgren. He responded in overtime by drilling a 32-foot three-pointer to force a second extra period, showcasing the versatility that has captivated fans worldwide.

Dylan Harper added 24 points and a team playoff-record seven steals, while Stephon Castle scored 17. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each contributed 13 points for the Spurs, who were without De’Aaron Fox due to ankle stiffness.

Thunder Look to Respond in Game 2

The Thunder, who had won nine consecutive playoff games entering the series, were led by Alex Caruso’s 31 points off the bench. Jalen Williams returned from injury to score 26, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — playing on the night he received his second consecutive MVP trophy — finished with 24 points and 12 assists but struggled from the field.

“We have to get better from this game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

Despite the loss, Oklahoma City showed resilience, erasing a double-digit deficit and pushing the Spurs to the brink in one of the most compelling playoff openers in recent memory.

NBA Spotlight on Wembanyama Ahead of Game 2

With record-breaking ratings and unprecedented social engagement, the NBA’s announcement highlights Wembanyama’s rapidly growing influence as one of the league’s biggest global stars.

As the series shifts to Game 2, the spotlight remains firmly on the Spurs’ young cornerstone and the numbers suggest the basketball world is watching more closely than ever.