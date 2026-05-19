Patrick Mahomes Has 1-Word Reaction to Victor Wembanyama’s Game 1 Performance

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was one of us watching Victor Wembanyama’s exhilarating performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

When Wemby drained a logo three to tie up the score at 108 apiece late in the first overtime period, Mahomes summed up the San Antonio Spurs superstar with one word: Unbelievable.

And he wasn’t alone.

Scores of Wemby’s peers from the NBA and athletes from other sports were in amazement as the Frenchman finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to lead his team to a 122-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sports World Reacts to Wemby

Some of the reactions can be seen below.

Pau Gasol: Unbelievable game!! Phenomenal performance by

@wemby and the @spurs !! This is going to be a fantastic series 👀

Dez Bryant: WEMBY!

Stephen A Smith: This man @wemby! Good Lord have mercy! The league is HIS. Unreal performance. Not so much for @shaiglalex on his MVP-Award night, and certainly not for @ChetHolmgren. It’s only Game 1, but what a statement, a message, by @wemby and the @spurs. Game 2 will determine if we even have a series, if @Wemby is gonna look like this!

Trae Young: Wemby may actually be an Alien 👽

Dwight Howard: Wemby said I’m the MVP!

Ben Stiller: Wemby. Wow

Jim Rome: I have never seen anything in the NBA like Wemby. Ever

Mina Kimes: I dunno if the Spurs will pull this off but I do know I’ll always remember this Wemby game. Feels like the turning of a page.

Bill Simmons: HOLY WEMBY AHFJFJDJSHSBFH

Pat McAfee: WEMBY FROM THE LOGO 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Wemby, Spurs Take 1-0 Lead

The Spurs entered Game 1 as 6.5-point underdogs but never once resembled the underdog throughout the contest. Wemby and Co. led by seven points entering the fourth quarter, and it took a late surge from the Thunder to force overtime.

Wemby revealed after the game that he was extra motivated to put on a show after watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being named MVP before Game 1. The 7-footer finished second in the race for this year’s Michael Jordan Trophy.

“The message would be that we as a team are ready to go into any environment, any place against anybody,” he said after the win, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

“Even though we’ve still got a lot to learn, our effort should be over everybody else’s. Tonight, we were relentless.”

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson also said “100%” when asked whether Wembanyama drew motivation from watching SGA hoist the MVP trophy.

“He’s competitive,” Johnson said of his young superstar.

“To see the other competitor [with] the trophy he deserves voted the winner, if you’re a competitor and you see another competitor get rewarded with what you want, that’s motivation. We all get motivated by different things, and I don’t want to speak for him. But as a competitive person, that would be my approach and perspective.”

Spurs vs Thunder Game 2 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Thunder face a near do-or-die situation before the series shifts to Game 3 on Friday.