Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season.

If they’re going to take the next step and win the sixth championship in franchise history, one particular player is going to need to take a major step forward in the upcoming campaign.

Dylan Harper Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and the pick for San Antonio was Dylan Harper, who the Spurs selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last year. It could be argued that Harper’s true breakout came in the playoffs last year as he was arguably San Antonio’s second-best player behind Victor Wembanyama. However, he should be in line for an increased role in his second season and thus could be central to success for the Spurs. “There may be some awkwardness when the San Antonio Spurs eventually bench veteran guard De’Aaron Fox in favor of Dylan Harper. It would absolutely be the right move for the franchise to make both now and in the future,” Swartz wrote.