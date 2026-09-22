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Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 28: Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season.

If they’re going to take the next step and win the sixth championship in franchise history, one particular player is going to need to take a major step forward in the upcoming campaign.

Dylan Harper Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 18: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and the pick for San Antonio was Dylan Harper, who the Spurs selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last year.

It could be argued that Harper’s true breakout came in the playoffs last year as he was arguably San Antonio’s second-best player behind Victor Wembanyama. However, he should be in line for an increased role in his second season and thus could be central to success for the Spurs.

“There may be some awkwardness when the San Antonio Spurs eventually bench veteran guard De’Aaron Fox in favor of Dylan Harper. It would absolutely be the right move for the franchise to make both now and in the future,” Swartz wrote.

“Harper logged just 22.6 minutes as a rookie, starting four of his 69 total games. Per 36 minutes of play, however, the No. 2 overall pick averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals and only 2.3 turnovers. . . . His play in the NBA Finals screamed future star, which is a path the Spurs need to carve out for him alongside Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.”

As a rookie, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per performance during the regular season. Expect those numbers to increase across the board in his second season.

Dylan Harper Expected to Start Season in Reserve Role

2026 NBA Finals - Game One
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite the potential he showed throughout San Antonio’s postseason run, Harper is expected to begin the 2026-27 NBA season in a reserve role for the Spurs, just like he did as a rookie. Obviously, that could change as the season approaches, but it seems like a legitimate possibility.

Ultimately, the Spurs are going to have to figure out a way to get Harper into a starting spot, as he’s simply too talented to remain in a bench role. When that change will occur remains to be seen.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs

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