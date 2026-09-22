Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season.
If they’re going to take the next step and win the sixth championship in franchise history, one particular player is going to need to take a major step forward in the upcoming campaign.
Dylan Harper Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and the pick for San Antonio was Dylan Harper, who the Spurs selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last year.
It could be argued that Harper’s true breakout came in the playoffs last year as he was arguably San Antonio’s second-best player behind Victor Wembanyama. However, he should be in line for an increased role in his second season and thus could be central to success for the Spurs.
“There may be some awkwardness when the San Antonio Spurs eventually bench veteran guard De’Aaron Fox in favor of Dylan Harper. It would absolutely be the right move for the franchise to make both now and in the future,” Swartz wrote.
“Harper logged just 22.6 minutes as a rookie, starting four of his 69 total games. Per 36 minutes of play, however, the No. 2 overall pick averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals and only 2.3 turnovers. . . . His play in the NBA Finals screamed future star, which is a path the Spurs need to carve out for him alongside Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.”
As a rookie, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per performance during the regular season. Expect those numbers to increase across the board in his second season.
Dylan Harper Expected to Start Season in Reserve Role
Despite the potential he showed throughout San Antonio’s postseason run, Harper is expected to begin the 2026-27 NBA season in a reserve role for the Spurs, just like he did as a rookie. Obviously, that could change as the season approaches, but it seems like a legitimate possibility.
Ultimately, the Spurs are going to have to figure out a way to get Harper into a starting spot, as he’s simply too talented to remain in a bench role. When that change will occur remains to be seen.
Rising Star Named Breakout Candidate for the San Antonio Spurs