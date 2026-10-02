Spurs Poach Hidden Gem From Lakers After Breakout Rookie Season

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, much of the conversation surrounding the San Antonio Spurs has centered on whether the franchise is ready to re-emerge as a legitimate title contender.

But beyond the NBA roster, the organization has also been quietly making moves to strengthen an already productive developmental system.

The Austin Spurs finished last season with an impressive 23-13 G League regular-season record, securing fifth place in a tightly contested Western Conference and finishing just one game behind the second seed.

Their postseason run ended abruptly with a first-round defeat to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but another competitive roster is beginning to take shape ahead of the new campaign.

San Antonio Spurs Quietly Add Standout Guard to Developmental Pipeline

One of the more intriguing potential additions is second-year guard RJ Davis.

The 24-year-old represented San Antonio during Summer League in July and has since been named to the Spurs’ NBA training camp roster, extending his opportunity within the organization.

Davis appears likely to have joined San Antonio on an Exhibit 10 contract, potentially opening a pathway to Austin if the Spurs cut him before the start of the regular season.

Under that scenario, Davis could receive an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $91,000 on top of his standard G League salary if he spends at least 60 days with the Spurs’ affiliate.

More importantly, San Antonio has already made a move to bring his G League rights under its control.

According to the G League Transaction Portal, the Spurs acquired Davis’ returning player rights from the Los Angeles Lakers on September 4.

The largely under-the-radar transaction suggests Davis could start the season with Austin if he does not earn a place on San Antonio’s NBA roster.

As part of the same deal, Los Angeles acquired the returning player rights to guard Adam Flagler. However, Flagler is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, meaning he remains under Sacramento’s control at both the NBA and G League level.

Davis may not be the only player with Lakers connections heading toward Austin.

San Antonio’s training camp roster also features center Malik Williams, who played for South Bay last season, along with guard Jon Elmore, who represented Los Angeles during Summer League.

Both are listed as training camp invites and could provide Austin with further experience if they ultimately transition to the G League.

Davis Brings Breakout Rookie Season to Spurs Organization

For San Antonio, the appeal of adding Davis becomes clear when looking at what he accomplished during his first professional season.

The former North Carolina standout quickly established himself as one of the most productive players on the Lakers’ G League roster, eventually becoming an important part of South Bay’s backcourt.

Across 49 appearances, including 41 starts, Davis averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 46.9% from the field.

His perimeter efficiency was particularly impressive, with Davis connecting on an outstanding 42.4% of his attempts from three-point range.

That production helped fuel a remarkable second-half run for South Bay. Davis played an important role as the Lakers put together a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before advancing deep into the postseason.

There were also several individual performances that demonstrated his scoring ceiling.

Davis surpassed 30 points four times during his rookie campaign, including a career-high 45-point explosion against the Salt Lake City Stars in January.

He shot 15-of-22 from the field and buried six three-pointers in that performance while adding five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Davis also found ways to make an impact beyond his scoring despite standing just six feet tall.

He recorded multiple blocks in six different games, including three against the Santa Cruz Warriors, while another matchup with Salt Lake City saw him produce arguably his most complete performance of the season.

Davis finished that victory with a 30-point triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

By the latter stages of his rookie campaign, his growing production had earned wider recognition, including a place in the G League Next Up tournament during NBA All-Star Weekend.