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San Antonio Spurs Get Great News with First Injury Report of 2026 NBA Finals

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Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The San Antonio Spurs dealt with injury issues to key contributors including Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox in the Western Conference finals.

Luckily, those injury issues haven’t followed the Spurs into their NBA Finals matchup with the New York Knicks.

Spurs Have No Players Listed on First 2026 NBA Finals Injury Report

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 28: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on April 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The initial injury report for Game 1 of the Finals, which is scheduled for Wednesday night, was officially released, and it’s a beautiful sight for Spurs fans.

The Spurs don’t have a single player listed on the injury report for the opening game of the series, indicating that the entire team will be healthy and available. This is obviously great news for the Spurs, as every team would love to be as healthy as possible for the onset of the finals.

Meanwhile, the Knicks don’t have a lengthy injury report, either.

Mitchell Robinson is Only Player on Knicks’ Injury Report for Game 1

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken pinky and the NBA world had strong reactions.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 19: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on December 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Big man Mitchell Robinson is the only player listed on the injury report for the Knicks ahead of Game 1 against San Antonio. Mitchell is listed as “questionable” for the contest due to a fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand. His final status will be determined sometime prior to tipoff on Wednesday night.

Robinson didn’t speak to media members ahead of the first game of the series, and Knicks head coach Mike Brown was non-committal when discussing Robinson’s status. However, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said that Robinson is determined to play in the game.

“I’m told that Mitchell Robinson still fully plans, is resolute on playing in Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs,” Charania said on NBA Today.

Regardless of Robinson’s final status, it’s great for basketball fans that injury concerns won’t be a major storyline for either team heading into the finals, as the focus will be on the play, as opposed to who is or isn’t available.

The Spurs will host the first two games at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would also take place in San Antonio, while Game 6 would be in New York.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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San Antonio Spurs Get Great News with First Injury Report of 2026 NBA Finals

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