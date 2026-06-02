San Antonio Spurs Get Great News with First Injury Report of 2026 NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs dealt with injury issues to key contributors including Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox in the Western Conference finals.

Luckily, those injury issues haven’t followed the Spurs into their NBA Finals matchup with the New York Knicks.

Spurs Have No Players Listed on First 2026 NBA Finals Injury Report

The initial injury report for Game 1 of the Finals, which is scheduled for Wednesday night, was officially released, and it’s a beautiful sight for Spurs fans.

The Spurs don’t have a single player listed on the injury report for the opening game of the series, indicating that the entire team will be healthy and available. This is obviously great news for the Spurs, as every team would love to be as healthy as possible for the onset of the finals.

Meanwhile, the Knicks don’t have a lengthy injury report, either.

Mitchell Robinson is Only Player on Knicks’ Injury Report for Game 1

Big man Mitchell Robinson is the only player listed on the injury report for the Knicks ahead of Game 1 against San Antonio. Mitchell is listed as “questionable” for the contest due to a fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand. His final status will be determined sometime prior to tipoff on Wednesday night.

Robinson didn’t speak to media members ahead of the first game of the series, and Knicks head coach Mike Brown was non-committal when discussing Robinson’s status. However, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said that Robinson is determined to play in the game.

“I’m told that Mitchell Robinson still fully plans, is resolute on playing in Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs,” Charania said on NBA Today.

Regardless of Robinson’s final status, it’s great for basketball fans that injury concerns won’t be a major storyline for either team heading into the finals, as the focus will be on the play, as opposed to who is or isn’t available.

The Spurs will host the first two games at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would also take place in San Antonio, while Game 6 would be in New York.