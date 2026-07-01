Spurs Sign Veteran Forward Tobias Harris

The San Antonio Spurs have officially made a big splash in free agency, as the team has signed veteran forward Tobias Harris.

Harris got two years and $31 million from the Spurs, who will be happy to add the veteran forward to their team. He most recently played for the Detroit Pistons for the past two seasons.

Shams Charania of ESPN first broke the news on X.

“Just in: Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference,” Charania wrote on X.

“The Spurs and agent Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management worked through a deal that brings a productive veteran known for shot-making and and floor-spacing to the frontcourt,” added Charania.

The Spurs and agent Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management worked through a deal that brings a productive veteran known for shot-making and and floor-spacing to the frontcourt. https://t.co/6Qj4uXN7bv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Tobias Harris is a True Veteran

The 33-year-old Harris is entering his 16th season in the NBA. He is known for being a consummate professional and a well-liked teammate who brings a well-rounded game to any team that he plays with.

The Spurs will be his sixth NBA team, having previously played for Detroit, the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

In Detroit, Harris put up 13.3 points with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year for the Pistons, who came in first place in the Eastern Conference, while also playing in 63 games.

In his NBA career, Harris has played 1,033 games, including 913 starts, with career averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He is one of the most consistent forwards in the league, and he will be a nice fit next to Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

Spurs Lineup With Tobias Harris

With Harris now on the Spurs, the team’s starting lineup for next season likely looks something like this:

C Victor Wembanyama

PF Tobias Harris

SF Julian Champagnie

SG Stephon Castle

PG De’Aaron Fox

It’s a solid starting lineup, and then, of course, the Spurs have a stacked bench that includes Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, and Luke Hornet.

The Spurs went to the NBA Finals this year, but they lost to the New York Knicks. With the addition of Harris, the Spurs hope that by adding the veteran, they can get one step closer to winning their sixth NBA title next year.

Harris is just a very solid player who is going to help San Antonio out both on the court and in the locker room. There is a reason why the vet keeps getting new contracts for big money seemingly every couple of offseasons when he becomes a free agent.

The Spurs are one of the best teams in the league with one of the best management groups, so the fact that they prioritized picking up Harris in free agency shows that they truly believe he is someone who can help this team take the next step towards the NBA Championship.