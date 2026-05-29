Spurs Star Provides Thunder with Major Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs pulled out a dominant 118-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals to force a seventh and final game in the series.

Afterwards, Spurs star guard Stephon Castle provided the defending-champion Thunder with some bulletin board material heading into Game 7.

Stephon Castle says Spurs Collectively Think They’re Better Than Thunder

Castle joined the NBC broadcast crew live on air after the game, and he made it clear that the Spurs collectively feel like they’re the better team than the Thunder.

“As a group, we all want this. It’s right there in front of us. We feel collectively that we’re better than this team,” Castle said.

“We didn’t want to let our fans down on our home court either. So coming out here with a chance of going back to OKC and play Game 7, that’s all the motivation you need.”

The fact that the Spurs feel like the better team isn’t in any way surprising. They should feel like the better team after dominating the Thunder during the regular season and now pushing them to the brink of elimination in the conference finals.

However, verbalizing that feeling before the final game of the series, when the quote could potentially be used as motivation in the opposing locker room, might not be the best idea.

We’ll have to wait and see if Castle’s comments come back to bite him.

Stephon Castle Hasn’t Been Afraid to Speak his Mind During the Conference Finals

Castle hasn’t been shy about speaking his mind in this series. After Game 5, he called out the referees for what he viewed as one-sided officiating.

“Trying to play through it is tough. I just think the way they guard, how physical they are, we don’t get that same luxury to be able to play as physical on the other end at times,” Castle said. “Offensively, I think we do a good job of screening and playing through it.”

If the Spurs truly are a better team than the Thunder, like Castle said, they’ll get a chance to prove it once and for all in Game 7 on Saturday night.