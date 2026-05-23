Spurs Starting Lineup Announcement Comes After Big News For Game 3 Vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs‘ starting lineup will feature a key piece they haven’t yet seen in the Western Conference Finals as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 on Friday night, according to some big pre-game injury updates.

Both of the Spurs’ point guards, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, were listed as questionable and then game-time decisions heading into Game 3. But just before tipoff, the two were upgraded to available.

Now, in arguably the most important game of San Antonio’s season, the team confirmed their starting lineup for Friday night.

Spurs Starting Lineup For Game 3 Vs Thunder

Just before tipoff, and after the key injury updates to Fox and Harper, the Spurs’ starting lineup for Game 3 was announced.

Fox, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama were all named as starters by head coach Mitch Johnson and his staff.

This is the typical starting lineup the Spurs have used for the past few months. It revolves around their slashing guards and shooting wings next to franchise centerpiece Wembanyama.

However, San Antonio will also need some of their other key role players to step up. Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, and Luke Kornet will all be key if the Spurs want to take a 3-1 series lead over the Thunder on Friday night.

Before the game, the NBA announced Wembanyama was named to the All-Defensive First-Team, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in unanimous fashion.

Spurs Announce Fiesta Theme Decision For Friday Night

Ahead of Game 3, the Spurs also announced that they are bringing back their Fiesta theme, which is a throwback to their notable style from the 1990s. They have special jerseys for players, and have t-shirts at every seat for fans at the Frost Bank Arena on Friday night.

San Antonio is 2-1 in the playoffs with their Fiesta theme, with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, and going 1-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals. They hope to make that record 3-1 with a win over Oklahoma City in Game 3.

Dylan Harper And De’Aaron Fox Injury Updates

The injury statuses of Fox and Harper have been the leading storyline for the Spurs heading into Game 3.

Fox is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in the last series, and has yet to play against the Thunder so far in the conference finals. He was a game-time decision, before being listed as available just before tipoff.

Harper picked up an adductor injury in Game 2 against the Thunder and didn’t return to the matchup. While there were concerns of it being a hamstring injury and subsequent long absence, the rookie standout was also listed as a game-time decision before finally being upgraded for Game 3 as well.

San Antonio Spurs guards De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (adductor) are both cleared to play in Game 3 tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote in a post on X.

Outside of those two, the Spurs have a clean injury report for Friday night. Still, regardless of the players they have, it will be tough sledding against the defending champions.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 3 tips off at the Frost Bank Arena on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 pm CST and will be live on NBC and Peacock.