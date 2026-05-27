Spurs Catch Potentially Huge Thunder Injury Break Before Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs received at least one encouraging development ahead of their season-defining Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder’s injury report remained unchanged entering Thursday night’s Western Conference finals showdown, keeping Jalen Williams listed as questionable and Ajay Mitchell sidelined — a potentially important break for the Spurs as they try to extend their season on their home floor.

The Spurs, meanwhile, enter Game 6 with a clean injury report — an important development for a San Antonio team facing elimination against the defending NBA champions.

Spurs Catch Potential Break With Thunder Injury Report

Oklahoma City again listed Williams as questionable with left hamstring strain management, while Mitchell remained out with a right soleus strain.

Williams was downgraded to out shortly before Game 5 despite initially carrying the questionable designation throughout the day, leaving uncertainty surrounding his status entering another pivotal game.

That development matters significantly for San Antonio.

Williams remains one of Oklahoma City’s most important two-way players and secondary scorers behind MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Even while battling injuries throughout the postseason, Williams delivered 26 points in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals before aggravating his hamstring in Game 2.

The Thunder are now one win away from the NBA Finals, but the Spurs know any continued limitation to Williams gives them a better chance of forcing a Game 7.

Jared McCain Emerged as Thunder X-Factor

Even without Williams and Mitchell, Oklahoma City still found another answer in Game 5.

Second-year guard Jared McCain exploded for 20 points in his first career playoff start as the Thunder beat San Antonio 127-114 Tuesday night.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault inserted McCain into the starting lineup out of necessity after Williams and Mitchell were ruled out.

The move worked immediately.

McCain scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and tied Gilgeous-Alexander for the team lead in shot attempts.

The Thunder acquired McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers in February in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick that later became the No. 22 overall selection in June’s draft, along with three future second-round picks.

Still, San Antonio hopes a potential absence or limited version of Williams can help neutralize Oklahoma City’s depth advantage in Game 6.

Victor Wembanyama’s Frustration Growing Amid Spurs Pressure

The pressure now shifts squarely onto Victor Wembanyama as the Spurs attempt to keep their season alive.

Wembanyama finished with 20 points in Game 5 but struggled offensively, shooting just 4-for-15 from the field against Oklahoma City’s aggressive defense.

The frustration appeared evident afterward.

Following the loss, Wembanyama briefly walked off the court without speaking to reporters as San Antonio processed another missed opportunity after trimming a 20-point deficit to single digits late in the third quarter.

He escaped a fine or suspension as the NBA only warned him as a first-time offender.

The emotional moment comes only weeks after Wembanyama narrowly avoided a suspension earlier in the playoffs following his Flagrant 2 ejection against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Spurs Facing Elimination Against Surging Thunder

The Thunder lead the series 3-2 and remain one win away from advancing to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City received another huge performance from Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 5, while Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein helped overwhelm San Antonio early.

But the Spurs also showed resilience by cutting the deficit down late before running out of time.

Now, with their season on the line and Oklahoma City still dealing with injuries, San Antonio enters Game 6 believing another opportunity remains within reach.