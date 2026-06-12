Major Update on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Assaulted With Eggs

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has reportedly begun an official investigation into the incident that saw San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama and his teammates getting assaulted with eggs after their loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

According to Spurs beat writer Dusty Garza, the NYPD has decided to take action after intense media scrutiny that came with the Wemby eggs incident.

“San Antonio! I am very happy to report that the NYPD and other authorities are now officially investigating the incident on video that shows Knicks fans throwing eggs toward Victor Wembanyama and other Spurs players at the team’s hotel amid a chorus of boos and foul language,” Garza wrote on X.

NYPD Disciplines Rowdy Knicks Fans

Some rowdy Knicks have been unruly after both wins and losses. As noted earlier, the NYPD arrested/reprimanded as many as 21 Knicks fans after the team’s loss in Game 3. Among them, eight were arrested on “charges of assaulting police officers, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration,” while 13 others were issued criminal court summonses.

However, frive five other Knicks fans who assaulted a Spurs fan in Manhattan before stealing his Victor Wembanyama jersey are still at large, per Garza.

“Meanwhile, the NYPD continues searching for five men accused of assaulting a Spurs fan in Manhattan earlier in the series, allegedly punching and kicking the victim before stealing his jersey,” noted the Spurs insider.

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Spurs Beef Up Security For Game 5

With more than 50% of the crowd for Game 5 reportedly travelling from the New York and New Jersey area, authorities in San Antonio are reportedly on high alert.

“With hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Knicks fans expected in San Antonio for Saturday’s Game 5, security is expected to be a major focus at the Frost Bank Center,” wrote News4SA’s Jessica Warner on Thursday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that, given the violence endured by both Spurs fans and even players in New York City, his department will be extra vigilant in dealing with troublemakers on Saturday.

“We’re hoping for the best, but we’re preparing for the worst should it come, but again I think San Antonio is cut a little differently, cut out of a different cloth than most other major cities,” Salazar said.

Meanwhile, Wemby opened up on the egg-throwing incident on the eve of Game 5.

“I mean, I didn’t really think much of it,” Wembanyama said. “I just saw that one video of the eggs, and didn’t see any other one. But it’s OK. I don’t dislike it. Obviously, it’s not good at all. But it doesn’t bother me.”

The Frenchman confirmed that other objects were thrown at him and his teammates.

“Yeah, we did hear some things, yeah,” he said. “I don’t have no idea. I think it was a bottle because it was like water on the bus. But I don’t know. I didn’t see anything.”

NBA Finals: Spurs vs Knicks Game 5 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. If Spurs stave off elimination, there’ll be a Game 6 in New York on Tuesday.