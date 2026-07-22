Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Thinks NBA 2K Cover Should Have Happened Sooner

For an NBA player, gracing the cover of the vaunted NBA 2K video game series is a major accomplishment. Only the biggest stars are selected for the cover, and typically only one current player per year is selected. So, it’s an exclusive club.

For the upcoming 2027 edition of the game, San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama was picked as the cover athlete, making him the first player in Spurs history to earn the honor.

Victor Wembanyama ‘Not Satisfied’ With Latest Milestone

Wembanyama reacted to the milestone in an interview with The Athletic, and while he’s appreciative of the acknowledgement, he feels like it’s slightly behind schedule.

“Just like every achievement in my career, I wish it happened sooner,” Wembanyama said. “It’s all happening very quick, but I am not satisfied, and I want it to happen quicker. It’s definitely a big milestone, something good. That’s done.”

Being on a video game cover can now be checked off of Wembanyama’s list, but the Spurs star is still getting accustomed to his growing influence in the basketball sphere.

“I know it means a lot culturally, too,” Wembanyama said of the iconic video game series. “It’s hard to realize for me that I’m taking more and more space, more real estate in the world of basketball, in what basketball means, in professional basketball. … I see it, and I feel it with people around me. Whether it’s fans or interactions, even haters, you know it’s everywhere.”

If he continues to surpass virtually all expectations, Wembanyama is going to have to get accustomed to an ever-growing hype train.

Victor Wembanyama Joins Long List of Greats as NBA 2K Cover Athlete

Wembanyama joins a long list of NBA greats as an NBA 2K cover athlete. Previous cover stars include Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Steph Curry, among others. That’s some pretty good company for Wembanyama.

The next step for Wembanyama in the video game world would be to become a multi-time cover star, like some of the players listed above. Since he’s still just 22 years old, it seems pretty likely that he has another cover ahead of him at some point.