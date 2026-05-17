Spurs Get Victor Wembanyama Update With Major Impact on NBA Finals Push

The San Antonio Spurs got a major update on Victor Wembanyama just as their NBA Finals push begins that could shape how they navigate the biggest stretch of their season.

Wembanyama is expected to skip France’s upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying window in July, a decision that effectively clears his focus for a deep postseason run as the Spurs prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

The development, confirmed by France national team coach Frédéric Fauthoux earlier this week, removes any looming international commitment from Wembanyama’s immediate calendar — a subtle but meaningful shift for a Spurs team now chasing its first Finals appearance of the new era.

“If he gets through the next round, he won’t be able to be there for the first window,” Fauthoux said on RMC.

With San Antonio already through, that scenario is now expected to hold.

The Spurs eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games, capped by a 139-109 road victory Friday. Wembanyama recorded 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks, continuing an impressive first postseason run.

San Antonio will now face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama Prioritizes Spurs’ Championship Push

Wembanyama’s expected absence means he will miss France’s July 3 road game against Belgium and July 6 home contest against Finland.

The 22-year-old is expected to return for the August window, aligning with France’s longer-term World Cup qualifying goals.

But the immediate priority is clear.

Wembanyama, listed at 7-foot-4 (2.24 meters), is playing in his first NBA playoffs after being unanimously named Defensive Player of the Year in his third season. He has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most impactful two-way forces.

Through the postseason, he is averaging 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks, anchoring a Spurs team that has surged into title contention.

Spurs vs Thunder: Western Conference Finals Schedule

The Spurs (62-20) will meet the Thunder (64-18) in the Western Conference Finals, with Oklahoma City holding home-court advantage.

All times Eastern:

Game 1: Spurs at Thunder — Monday, May 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 2: Spurs at Thunder — Wednesday, May 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: Thunder at Spurs — Friday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 4: Thunder at Spurs — Sunday, May 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 5: Spurs at Thunder — Tuesday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

Game 6: Thunder at Spurs — Thursday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

Game 7: Spurs at Thunder — Saturday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET)*

*If necessary

The matchup presents a compelling test. Oklahoma City, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, features elite scoring and defensive versatility, including size with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Containing Wembanyama — both as a scorer and rim protector — will be central to the Thunder’s game plan.

NBA Finals 2026 Schedule, Dates and TV Information

If the Spurs advance, Wembanyama’s decision to skip France’s July window will take on even greater significance.

The 2026 NBA Finals begin June 3 and will air on ABC:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3 (8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Friday, June 5 (8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Monday, June 8 (8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Wednesday, June 10 (8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 5: Saturday, June 13 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

Game 6: Tuesday, June 16 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

Game 7: Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

*If necessary

France Adjusts Without Wembanyama

France is positioned to absorb Wembanyama’s absence in the short term.

Les Bleus carry a 3-1 record into the next phase of qualifying and have already advanced, easing pressure on the July window.

Fauthoux had previously acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding NBA players’ availability.

“We can only get moral commitments,” he told AFP in November.

Veterans Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier are expected to rejoin the national team setup, though their participation in the early window remains uncertain.

Wembanyama Balancing Global Commitments and NBA Stardom

This is not the first time Wembanyama has prioritized his NBA development.

He skipped EuroBasket 2025 while recovering from a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder and also passed on the 2023 FIBA World Cup to focus on his rookie season.

An Olympic silver medalist with France in 2024, Wembanyama remains central to the national team’s long-term outlook.

For now, however, his focus is singular.

A Defining Stretch for Victor Wembanyama

With a trip to the NBA Finals within reach, Wembanyama is entering the most important stretch of his young career.

His two-way dominance has already reshaped expectations for San Antonio, and the stakes are only rising.

France will wait.

The Spurs, led by one of the league’s most unique talents, are chasing something far more immediate and potentially historic.